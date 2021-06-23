Cancel
Energy Industry

FPL's 900-MWh energy storage project receives first battery unit installations

 7 days ago

Crews have started work installing the first energy storage battery units at Florida Power & Light’s massive Manatee Energy Storage Center. The utility says FPL Manatee Energy Storage Center will be the biggest solar power-battery storage facility in the world when operational. The Parrish, Fla., center will have 400 MW of output and 900MWh of capacity, enough to power about 329,000 homes for more than two hours, according to the release.

