FPL’s 900-MWh energy storage project receives first battery unit installations

Newswise — A renewable energy system is pretty much like a symphony. To achieve harmony, it takes more than just scribbling a few notes on a piece of paper. Rather, it requires an experienced composer who finds the ideal composition and determines the appropriate instruments for the piece, as well as a conductor who ensures that the individual musicians are in perfect harmony with each other. Only when everything plays together a melodious symphony takes shape. In the energy system, the role of the composer is played by energy planners. Their task is becoming increasingly complex, however, as new technologies are constantly entering the market and new requirements – for instance, with regard to sustainability and reliability – are constantly emerging.