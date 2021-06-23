LADWP Launches Groundbreaking LA100 Equity Strategies Initiative
Stakeholder-Driven Effort to Ensure Comprehensive, Equitable and Just Transition to 100% Renewable and Carbon-Free Energy for Los Angeles. Following the release of the ground-breaking Los Angeles 100% Renewable Energy Study (LA100), the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) will launch a comprehensive and inclusive, community-driven effort to achieve a just and equitable 100% carbon-free future for all communities of Los Angeles.www.ladwpnews.com