Sanshu Inu coin — the trending cryptocurrency you haven’t heard of

World number one cryptocurrency Bitcoin was trading lower at Rs 29,78,036, down 3.06% at 12:40 pm as on Thursday, June 17. The correction in Bitcoin seemed to have affected price movement of other cryptocurrencies too. Top Crypto coin and tokens were trading in red on Thursday. CoinSwitch Kuber, the Indian exchange that facilitates trading in cryptocurrencies in India, showed overall global market down by 2.20% on Thursday. Ethereum, Binance coin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Polka Dot and all major coins were seen trading in red. Tether, number 3 on global ranking as per CoinSwitch, however, was trading marginally in green at Rs 75.7958, 0.01%. A week data shows this coin has been struggling and trading in the range of Rs 74 o Rs 81.