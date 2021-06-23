Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Expert Perspective: Heels Land Athletic, Aggressive Point Guard Seth Trimble

By Gregory Hall
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2022 point guard Seth Trimble announced his commitment to North Carolina on Wednesday evening. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect at Menomonee Falls (Wis.) High becomes UNC’s second 2022 commitment to UNC after Will Shaver pledged to the Tar Heels on June. 2. Trimble is ranked the No. 54 overall...

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Love
Person
Coby White
Person
Hubert Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Nba#Recruiting#Aggressive Point Guard#Unc#The Tar Heels#Nba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Seth Curry: Scores 36 points against Atlanta

Curry notched 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks. Curry ended just one point shy of tying his career-best scoring output and was one of the Sixers' best players on a night where two of their biggest offensive weapons, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, combined for only 12 points while going 4-for-15 from the field. These scoring exploits aren't new for Curry, though, as the sharpshooting guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six playoff appearances.
Boyds, MDchapelboro.com

Women’s Lacrosse: Four Tar Heels Selected in Inaugural Athletes Unlimited College Draft

Athletes Unlimited held its inaugural college draft earlier this month, with four Tar Heel women’s standouts among the 13 players selected. Katie Hoeg, Kerrigan Miller, Kayla Wood and Catie Woodruff will each begin their professional careers in the new league, which will have its first season take place from July 23 to August 22 at Maureen Hendricks Field in Boyds, Maryland.
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

How 2022 four-star PG Seth Trimble could help Michigan

Four-star 2022 point guard Seth Trimble visited Ann Arbor this week, as it looked like the young hooper had a blast with Juwan Howard and the rest of the coaching staff. Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers.com also got a chance to chat with Trimble, who is also being recruited by UNC, USC, Indiana, Purdue and Marquette. Trimble has been in constant contact with the Michigan coaches and loves how he could potentially fit on the Michigan roster.
College Sportskeepingitheel.com

UNC Football: Tar Heels land four-star DE in 2022 class

It’s been a while since Mack Brown and the UNC Football program landed a recruit for their 2022 recruiting class. But that changed on Wednesday afternoon. Brown and the Tar Heels staff received good news when four-star defensive end Beau Atkinson offered his verbal commitment to the program. He now becomes the fifth player to commit to North Carolina’s 2022 class and the first since Malaki Hamrick on February 21st.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Four-Star Seth Trimble & J.P. Tokoto at UNC

North Carolina is once again trying to keep it in the family. Class of 2022 point guard Seth Trimble has emerged as one of North Carolina's top targets for this cycle and took an official visit to UNC on Wednesday and Thursday. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prospect from Menomonee Falls, Wis.,...
Pittsburgh, PAzagsblog.com

Pitt lands 2022 four-star guard Judah Mintz

Class of 2022 four-star combo guard Judah Mintz has committed to Pittsburgh, he tells ZAGSBLOG. “I’m committing to Pitt,” he said. “On my visit, it really felt like home. Everything felt natural with the staff for me and my parents.”. Mintz took his first official visit to Pitt on June...
NBANBA

2021 NBA Draft Prospects: Point Guards

Here are 10 of the most intriguing point guards in the 2021 NBA Draft. They are listed in alphabetical order by their last name. Known for his outstanding 3-point shooting. Effective from deep off the dribble, spotting up and coming off screens. Shot 41.6 percent from downtown during final college season.
Michigan Stateumhoops.com

How Michigan landed its future point guard in Dug McDaniel

Six years ago, Doug Martin heard rumblings about a budding middle school basketball player who was turning heads on the court. Martin, an assistant coach for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit, decided to check out the player for himself. He quickly agreed with the grapevine — the kid could be “special.”
NBAArkansas Online

Point Guard Turned Pro: Globetrotter still loves life in basketball

Shane "Scooter" Christensen seems to have been born to be a Harlem Globetrotter. Growing up in Las Vegas, he was 13 when he saw a movie about legendary shooting guard "Pistol" Pete Maravich and fell in love with basketball. Maravich, according to the documentary, not only played to win, he...
Tennismwcconnection.com

Peak Perspective: Athletes in Recruitment Interview

James Sackville sounds like the perfect name for a defensive lineman or edge rusher who terrorizes opposing quarterbacks while racking up sack after sack. But, in reality, James is a former punter from Australia who played division I football at Southern Methodist University from 2016-2019. Since his playing career ended, Sackville is still involved in sports but in a completely new and interesting way. He has recently launched a recruiting app, the first of its kind. In his own words, it is a cross between LinkedIn and a dating app, but with the focus solely on recruiting. It’s called AIR (Athletes in Recruitment), and it is brand new, only going live on Monday, May 24th. However, at the time of the interview (June 2nd), it already had over 4,000 users and was being used by 50 colleges or universities.
Kentucky StatePosted by
247Sports

Marshall basketball offers 2023 KY point guard Colin Porter

Colin Porter had himself a pretty good weekend. Porter, a Class of 2023 guard from Ashland, Kentucky, played very well at the Kentucky-West Virginia Shootout and came away from the event with a scholarship offer from nearby Marshall and Thundering Herd head coach Dan D'Antoni. The Tomcats' standout scored had...