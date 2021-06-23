Cancel
CrowdView with BOP Technology from The Video Call Center Delivers Extensive Creative Control over Remote Participants and Virtual Audiences for Live TV and Events

Virtual crowds are more engaged and more naturally incorporated in live TV, corporate events, and awards shows. The Video Call Center, LLC (VCC) announced today the general availability of CrowdView™ with BOP™, a significant expansion of the company’s industry-leading live virtual audience system. CrowdView delivers the reaction shots and cheers that fuel live TV and events, regardless of where audience members are located. The new BOP technology lets producers single out individual panelists to be displayed full-screen and allows virtual participants to interact directly with the cast and other audience members.

Kelly Clarkson
