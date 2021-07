No matter how you phrased it, the tandem of Seth Jones and Zach Werenski have been at the top of the Columbus Blue Jackets defensive pairings for the last several seasons. For the 335 games that Werenski has been a member of the Blue Jackets, so has Jones. At 381 games with the club, it is Jones, acquired in a mid-season trade from the Nashville Predators during the 2015-16 season, who has the slight edge in games played. He completed the season by playing 41 games with Columbus, all while Werenski was putting up 36 points in 36 games for the Michigan Wolverines hockey club before a very brief (seven game) stint with the Lake Erie (now Cleveland) Monsters.