Understanding the Big Bang: probing the universe’s origins at Cern

We introduce a general method permitting the determination of entanglement entropy (and related quantities) between configurations of a quantum field, which is either free or in interaction with a classical source, at two distinct spatial locations. We show how such a setup can be described by a bipartite, continuous Gaussian system. This allows us to derive explicit and exact formulas for the entanglement entropy, the mutual information and the quantum discord, solely in terms of the Fourier-space power spectra of the field. As an example, we apply our formalism to massless fields in flat space, where exact expressions are derived that only involve the ratio between the size of the regions over which the field is coarse-grained, and the distance between these regions. In particular, we recover the well-know result that mutual information decays as the fourth power of this ratio at large distances, although our formula is exact and applies to arbitrary distances. We find that quantum discord identically vanishes (unless coarse-graining is performed over smeared spheres, in which case it obeys the same suppression at large distance as mutual information).