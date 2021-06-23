Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Understanding the Big Bang: probing the universe’s origins at Cern

By Independent TV
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat happened at the beginning of the universe, in the very first moments? The truth is, we don’t really know because it takes huge amounts of energy and precision to recreate and understand the cosmos on such short timescales in the lab. But scientists at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern in Switzerland aren’t giving up.

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cern#Particle Physics#Theoretical Physics#The Large Hadron Collider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
AstronomyPhys.org

New research adds a wrinkle to our understanding of the origins of matter in the Milky Way

New findings published this week in Physical Review Letters suggest that carbon, oxygen, and hydrogen cosmic rays travel through the galaxy toward Earth in a similar way, but, surprisingly, that iron arrives at Earth differently. Learning more about how cosmic rays move through the galaxy helps address a fundamental, lingering question in astrophysics: How is matter generated and distributed across the universe?
AstronomyNewswise

Saint Louis University Student Searches for Possible Origins of Life on Saturn’s Largest Moon

Newswise — ST. LOUIS — A proposal by Steven Skaggs, a graduate student in chemistry at Saint Louis University (SLU), was recently selected for funding by the Future Investigators in NASA Earth and Space Science and Technology (FINESST) program. Paul Bracher, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry at SLU, said this is an exciting accomplishment for a first-year graduate student.
AstronomyEarth & Sky

The 1st microsecond of the Big Bang

What was the universe like just after the Big Bang? Cosmologists probe basic physics during that earliest time using particle accelerators. The biggest one in the world is the Large Hadron Collider at CERN, a tunnel 17 miles (27 km) in circumference, deep underground beneath the border of France and Switzerland. On May 31, 2021, researchers said they used the Large Hadron Collider to investigate a specific kind of plasma present during the first millionth of a second – aka the first microsecond, or 0.000001 second – of the Big Bang. They said this plasma was the first matter ever to be present in our universe. And, they said, it had liquid-like properties.
WildlifeIFLScience

Crows Once Again Prove Their Intelligence By Showing That They Understand Zero

It’s hard to imagine a world without zero, but it’s actually a surprisingly recent idea. It was discovered way later than numbers like two or 14 or even 3.9 or 64/13. And when you think about it, that’s not surprising – after all, if you’re an ancient Babylonian trying to keep track of your sheep, zero is pretty useless. Even if all your sheep died from some sheep plague, you wouldn’t say “I have zero sheep” like some nerd doing a math test. You’d say something like “pass the opium, Esagil-kin-apli, all my sheep are dead, I’ve no sheep left, it’s been a hell of a day.”
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Do parallel universes exist? We might live in a multiverse.

Our universe is unimaginably big. Hundreds of billions, if not trillions, of galaxies spin through space, each containing billions or trillions of stars. Some researchers studying models of the universe speculate that the universe's diameter could be 7 billion light-years across. Others think it could be infinite. But is it...
Astronomywustl.edu

Rauch’s cosmic ray research probes origins of matter in the Milky Way

Brian Rauch, research assistant professor of physics in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, co-authored a recent study in Physical Review Letters (PRL) suggesting that carbon, oxygen and hydrogen cosmic rays travel through the galaxy toward Earth in a similar way, but, surprisingly, that iron arrives at Earth differently.
Astronomyuchicago.edu

What the Muon g-2 results mean for how we understand the universe

Experiment opens up field for new physics, say Fermilab, UChicago scientists. The news that muons have a little extra wiggle in their step sent word buzzing around the world this spring. The Muon g-2 experiment hosted at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced April 7 that they had measured a particle...
AstronomyUC Santa Cruz

Cosmic dawn occurred 250 to 350 million years after Big Bang

Cosmic dawn, when stars formed for the first time, occurred 250 million to 350 million years after the beginning of the universe, according to a new study led by researchers at UC Santa Cruz, the University College London, and the University of Cambridge. The study, published in the Monthly Notices...
Astronomysamfordcrimson.com

First star in the Universe formed 300m years after the Big Bang

The first stars to ever exist did not form until around 300 million years after the Big Bang, a new study has found. Academics from UCL and the University of Cambridge used high-powered telescopes to peer at six of the the most distant observable galaxies in the universe in the hope of determining the "cosmic dawn".
Astronomyfreenews.live

It became known how much the galaxy recovered after the Big Bang

Space began to recover from the Big Bang when the first stars formed, according to a new study by researchers from University College London (UCL) and the University of Cambridge, between 250 and 350 million years later. The research team studied six of the most distant galaxies, from which light...
ScienceCERN Courier

CERN’s impact on medical technology

Frontier instruments like the LHC and its detectors not only push back the boundaries of our knowledge, but also catalyse innovative technology for medical applications, writes Manuela Cirilli. Today, the tools of experimental particle physics are ubiquitous in hospitals and biomedical research. Particle beams damage cancer cells; high-performance computing infrastructures...
Sciencearxiv.org

Universality of entropy principle for a general diffeomorphism-covariant purely gravitational theory

Thermodynamics plays an important role in gravitational theories. It is a principle independent of the gravitational dynamics, and there is still no rigorous proof to show that it is consistent with the dynamical principle. We consider a self-gravitating perfect fluid system in a general diffeomorphism-covariant purely gravitational theory. Based on the Noether charge method proposed by Iyer and Wald, considering static off/on-shell variational configurations which satisfy the gravitational constraint equation, we rigorously prove that the extrema of the total entropy of perfect fluid inside a compact region for fixed total particle number demands that the static configuration is an on-shell solution after we introduce some appropriate boundary conditions, i.e., it also satisfies the spatial gravitational equations. This means that the entropy principle of the fluid stores the same information as the gravitational equation in a static configuration. Our proof is universal and holds for any diffeomorphism-covariant purely gravitational theories, such as Einstein gravity, f(R) gravity, Lovelock gravity, f(Gauss-Bonnet) gravity and Einstein-Weyl gravity. Our result shows the consistency between the ordinary thermodynamics and the gravitational dynamics.
AstronomyNew Scientist

Why the big bang may not have been the beginning of the universe

PART of what turned me into a theoretical cosmology enthusiast as a child was watching the documentary A Brief History of Time and hearing about the mystery around the big bang. It showed how the equations that we use to describe space-time broke down into a singularity when we ran time all the way back to the beginning. What does this imply about the origins and history of space-time – about the ultimate cosmological tale?
EurekAlert

Black holes swallow neutron stars like 'Pac Man'

Scientists have for the first time detected black holes eating neutron stars, "like Pac Man", in a discovery documenting the collision of the two most extreme and enigmatic objects in the Universe. The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US and the Virgo gravitational-wave observatory in Italy have captured...
AstronomyPhysics World

Black holes merging with neutron stars have been spotted by LIGO–Virgo for the first time

Gravitational waves from two separate mergers of a black hole with a neutron star have been seen by the LIGO observatories in the US and the Virgo observatory in Italy. Although hints of similar mergers have been spotted by the detectors before, these are the first confirmed events of this kind. One signal was detected on 5 January 2020 and the other was observed less than two weeks later, on 15 January.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Astrophysicists detect first black hole-neutron star mergers

A long time ago, in two galaxies about 900 million light-years away, two black holes each gobbled up their neutron star companions, triggering gravitational waves that finally hit Earth in January 2020. Discovered by an international team of astrophysicists including Northwestern University researchers, two events -- detected just 10 days...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Astronomers discover largest known spinning structures in the universe

Tendrils of galaxies up to hundreds of millions of light-years long may be the largest spinning objects in the universe, a new study finds. Celestial bodies often spin, from planets to stars to galaxies. However, giant clusters of galaxies often spin very slowly, if at all, and so many researchers thought that is where spinning might end on cosmic scales, study co-author Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany, told Space.com.
AstronomyCourthouse News Service

Astronomical First: Black Holes Seen Consuming Entire Neutron Stars

(CN) — In a first-of-its-kind discovery that experts say could fundamentally change our understanding of the physics of the universe, scientists have found evidence of black holes eating entire neutron stars in a single cosmic bite. Of the countless phenomena humans have labored to better understand in the hopes of...
Physicsarxiv.org

Real-space entanglement of quantum fields

We introduce a general method permitting the determination of entanglement entropy (and related quantities) between configurations of a quantum field, which is either free or in interaction with a classical source, at two distinct spatial locations. We show how such a setup can be described by a bipartite, continuous Gaussian system. This allows us to derive explicit and exact formulas for the entanglement entropy, the mutual information and the quantum discord, solely in terms of the Fourier-space power spectra of the field. As an example, we apply our formalism to massless fields in flat space, where exact expressions are derived that only involve the ratio between the size of the regions over which the field is coarse-grained, and the distance between these regions. In particular, we recover the well-know result that mutual information decays as the fourth power of this ratio at large distances, although our formula is exact and applies to arbitrary distances. We find that quantum discord identically vanishes (unless coarse-graining is performed over smeared spheres, in which case it obeys the same suppression at large distance as mutual information).
Astronomysciencecodex.com

LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA finds elusive mergers of black holes with neutron stars

For the first time, researchers have confirmed the detection of a collision between a black hole and a neutron star. In fact, the scientists detected not one but two such events occurring just 10 days apart in January 2020. The extreme events made splashes in space that sent gravitational waves rippling across at least 900 million light-years to reach Earth. In each case, the neutron star was likely swallowed whole by its black hole partner.