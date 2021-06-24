Cancel
A tough Beacon Hill to climb

By Yvonne Abraham Globe Columnist,
Boston Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWould the state that loves Republican Governor Charlie Baker to bits ever replace him with a progressive firebrand like Sonia Chang-Díaz? Or any Democrat?. Chang-Díaz formally kicked off her gubernatorial run on Wednesday. The state senator from Jamaica Plain has earned a reputation as a vocal and uncompromising advocate for public schools, criminal justice reform, a millionaire’s tax, and racial justice during her 13 years on Beacon Hill. That has garnered her the ire of some of her colleagues, and made her the darling of the younger progressive activists who helped US Senator Ed Markey win reelection last year.

