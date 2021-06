CHICAGO — When businessman Michael Alter became principal owner of the then-new Chicago Sky, colleagues and friends often questioned his decision. “All the time,” he said in a recent interview with the Chicago Tribune. “Somebody had to step up, and nobody was doing it. It was something I never dreamt I would do — be in sports, be in women’s sports. Having this league of powerful women, 80% of whom are women of color, primarily Black, I think is important. It’s critical it gets support and stability. It’s why I started and why I’m still doing it.”