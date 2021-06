The 2021 Stanley Cup Final is set with the Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning. Jim welcomes everyone to the show looking at how both teams got to this point. Marc talks about how he was a believer in this from the start. They bring in Ron Grossman to discuss what changes the Canadiens made to get to this point in the playoffs. They all post to Cole Caufield coming into the lineup. Grossman says that the line of Tyler Toffoli, Nick Suzuki, and Caufield has been very effective in the playoffs. Ron also talks about the play of Carey Price and how he has never seen him play like this ever. The closest was in 2014.