Boyd County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boyd, Holt, Keya Paha by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boyd; Holt; Keya Paha The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Holt County in north central Nebraska Eastern Keya Paha County in north central Nebraska Western Boyd County in north central Nebraska * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Naper, or 22 miles east of Springview, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Butte, Naper, Dustin, Anoka, Mills, Brocksburg, Parshall Bridge State Wildlife Management Area and Hull Lake State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 12 between mile markers 76 and 119. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
