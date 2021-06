As the world becomes ever more aware of the impact we have on the environment, one key area of our lives that often gets missed is the garden. We think of this as a green place that supports nature – and this might be largely true – but we can always improve how eco-friendly our garden is and we might even discover that in some instances we’re doing more harm than good. Here’s how to ensure your garden not only looks great, but is also a green sustainable part of your home.