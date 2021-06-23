Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Do rocks and minerals control our destiny?

By Dennis Overbye
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rgZ2_0adUdeDX00

One day in October 1820 two young men, Elijah Hamlin and Ezekiel Holmes, were hiking on a hill in Maine called Mount Mica when they spotted a glowing, green stone on the ground. They picked it up and started to look for others, but darkness was falling. The next day it snowed.

When they finally returned, in the spring, they found the hill littered with such stones, since identified as tourmaline, a semiprecious gem prized for its range of colours. Word spread. In 1879 a gentleman geologist and man-about-the-world named George Kunz visited. He gave some pieces to a businessman named Charles Tiffany, who hired him on the spot. One of Tiffany’s board members was JP Morgan, the banker and robber baron, who started buying tourmaline and other jewels through Kunz. Much of that collection wound up in the American Museum of Natural History.

I made the acquaintance of Morgan’s tourmaline, along with the original tourmaline found by those hikers (fashioned into a watch fob inscribed with the word Primus, or “first”), on a recent visit to the newly reopened Allison and Roberto Mignone Hall of Gems and Minerals.

In addition to the tourmaline, I found myself gawking at a dazzling collection of crystals, some as big as tree stumps, others dainty enough to grace an Oscar nominee’s neckline on the red carpet.

Minerals , as a sign on the wall helpfully informed me, are orderly arrangements of atoms and molecules. “Most of the solid matter in the universe is minerals,” said George Harlow, a geologist and longtime curator, who patiently guided me around and seemed able to read rocks as easily as I read the morning newspaper.

“People don’t know ice is a mineral,” he noted. And snow, he added, is a sediment.

There are some 5,000 types of mineral on Earth, and I know the names of hardly any of them, although they form the substance of the world we evolved upon and presumably the distant worlds on which we hope to one day discover more life.

They tell ancient tales: of continents colliding, of mountain ranges rising and being worn down, of ocean basins folding and crumbling, of Hadean chambers breeding crystals from gas and fluids. Some of these minerals are almost as old as time itself. The nano-diamonds found in stardust could have formed in supernova explosions that occurred only a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang, Harlow said.

Without minerals there is no life

I felt a familiar cosmic vibe just walking into the hall. There in front of me, 9ft tall and inhabiting a rocky shell, like an egg cracked open by the gods, was a nest of purple amethysts, a galaxy’s worth of light.

A geode, it formed 135 million years ago in Uruguay when water bearing minerals leached into an underground chamber, perhaps a bubble in the magma, and then crystallised on the walls. Behind it was another geode, another purple galaxy, facing into the main exhibit, a concrete manifestation of how the real-world universe — reduced to mere dots or less in astrophysical data — actually works.

All minerals are formed by the same fundamentals: water, heat and pressure. But like Tolstoy’s unhappy families, every rock has its own story. Earth’s crust is broken into slabs called tectonic plates that, floating atop molten magma, bang into one another, buckle into mountain ranges, merge to create continents and separate to form seas.

Geology is biological destiny: whatever minerals land or are deposited in a place determine what or who can make a living there millions of years later. Trout favour Montana, I am told by my fly-fishing buddies, because the streams flowing through limestone create congenial conditions for our freshwater quarry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38izUy_0adUdeDX00

Millions of years ago, the Mississippi Valley was an inland sea. As geological forces squeezed the seafloor upward, water — enriched with ores like zinc and lead — seeped through the porous carbonate rocks that comprised the ocean floor, leaving deposits in pockets and veins. In 1894 a miner named James Roach broke into a cavern 80ft beneath Joplin, Missouri. The walls, ceiling and floor were lined with crystals of calcite, a form of carbonate. He and his family turned it into an underground dance hall and tourist attraction, Crystal Cave. Groundwater reclaimed it in the 1940s.

One of the mightiest of the stones on display at the museum is a 4ft-tall, 7,756-pound hunk of greyish-green rock called beryl, from which come emeralds as well as beryllium.

In 1930 this stone was a 14ft lump in the Bumpus Quarry in Maine, blocking access to a vast lode of prime feldspar that the quarry owner was eager to mine. He blew it up the day before Kunz arrived with an offer to buy it for the Natural History Museum. The museum bought a couple of fragments, which sat for many years.

As it happens, beryl itself is valuable as a source of lithium and beryllium, a lightweight element born in stars and cosmic-ray collisions. The mirrors of Nasa’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope are made of beryllium.

On our tour, Harlow spied more history in another goliath rock, a slab of amphibolite from Gore Mountain in upstate New York. Visible in the slab were ancient geochemical fault lines and, clustered along them, an arrangement of garnets, the ruby-colour official gemstone of New York state. They traced the ancient wall, now lost to time, on which they had grown, and to Harlow offered more sentences in the book of ancient cataclysms.

I wandered across to the gem alcove to marvel at the belles of the ball, among them the Star of India, another find by the resourceful Kunz, this time on behalf of JP Morgan. Finally I returned to the pair of purple geodes that stood like stargates at the exhibit entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3LSC_0adUdeDX00

Alas, their magnificence is not permanent. Amethyst, which is a form of quartz, is typically yellow or gray, Harlow informed me. The purple was a result of radiation damage, probably from the surrounding rocks in which the amethysts formed, and would most likely revert to its original color eventually. Not even stones are immortal.

Across the hall, directly facing the stargates, stood another intimation of mortality: a slab of petrified wood from an ancient sequoia. Museum officials have counted 884 rings and dated the tree to 33 million to 35 million years ago. In the intervening time, chemistry worked its magic and silicate minerals replaced the cellulose in the wood, while solidifying the record of growth.

Harlow pointed out a similar-size slab of redwood, cut down in 1891, around a few corners in the Hall of American Forests. The line between vegetable and mineral is not as strict as one might think, he mused: “Without minerals there is no life. Life learned how to make minerals, in teeth, bones and shells.” Eventually, life returns to minerals in the form of fossils and petrified wood.

“People think these are separate,” Harlow said. “It’s all part of a whole.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minerals#Explosions#Diamonds#Tiffany#Hadean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Science
News Break
Hiking
Related
Posted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Discovery of Mysterious Stones Sets Off 'Diamond Rush' in South Africa

A village in South Africa has become the site of a veritable 'diamond rush' as thousands of people have descended upon the location following the discovery of mysterious crystal-like stones that many are hoping could be precious gems. The excitement reportedly began last week in the community of KwaHlathi when a cattle herder plucked some of the curious objects from the ground. As word of his discovery spread, other residents began digging at the site and they also found the potential diamonds in the dirt, which set off a full-blown frenzy in the region. Not long after that, a massive throng of people journeyed to the village armed with shovels, pickaxes, and dreams of striking it rich.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

WATCH: Massive Creature Crawls Out of a Hudson Valley Reservoir

One person in the Hudson Valley just took a video of a MASSIVE beaver. Yes, we know we said massive beaver. If you've ever had a conversation with me about the outdoors, it's likely you've heard how badly I want to see a beaver. Not at a zoo, not in a book, a real-life, wild beaver. Yes, I'm prepared for any and all jokes you hit me with. But come on! The beaver is the New York State animal. If you're a New York State resident it's something you basically need to see.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious black sea goo that invaded a Maine beach turns out to be thousands of dead insects

A black sticky goo that perplexed visitors to a Maine beach has been revealed to be millions of dead bugs.Scientists set about to figure out what the mysterious substance was after beachgoers at Wells Beach found the ground was staining their feet and the sand. Regular visitors reported seeing it on the beach first on Sunday 6 June. People, like Ed Smith, went back the next day and saw it again.Mr Smith said to Portland Press-Herald, “I sat on the edge of my tub with blue Dawn (dishwashing soap) and a scrub pad, and I still couldn’t remove the...
ScienceGizmodo

Archaeologists Open Frozen Wooden Box Found on Viking Mountain Pass

Melting glacial ice along a mountain passageway in Norway has resulted in the discovery of hundreds of ancient artifacts. One of these items, a wooden box with the lid still firmly in place, has finally been opened, revealing its precious contents. Bits of beeswax. Yep, the wooden box was holding...
Alaska StatePosted by
Newsweek

Miners Accidentally Find Huge Trove of Mammoth Bones

A Canadian mining crew discovered a large collection of mammoth bones while working at a placer mine outside Dawson City, Yukon. The team were working with an excavator at the Little Flake Mine around two weeks ago when they came across a tusk. Further digging unearthed more and more bones,...
ScienceScientific American

At the Bottom of Lake Huron, an Ancient Mystery Materializes

The air was likely frigid as the hunter lit a small fire. The caribou would come in the morning—forced through the narrow strip of marshland where he camped. There was nowhere else to go. The land was flanked by water on both sides, and large stones had been laid out in slanting lines to funnel the animals into this bottleneck. The hunter struck his weapon to sharpen its edge in anticipation. In that moment, two glassy flakes splintered away from the point of impact and fell to his feet. They would be buried there for nearly 10,000 years.
ScienceGood News Network

Astounding Fossil Discovery in California After Man Looks Closely at Petrified Tree And Finds Bones of Great Beasts

One of the biggest California fossil discoveries ever made has been found to include the remains of ancient mastodon, fish, and other mammals. Encased amid the fossilized remains of a petrified forest, they were discovered by a local government ranger in the Mokelumne River watershed south east of Sacramento—and are now making headlines around the world of paleontology.
SciencePosted by
Salon

A slowing current system in the Atlantic Ocean spells trouble for Earth

It was a seamless synthesis of science and art, expanding the frontiers of human knowledge while being eerily beautiful at the same time. That was the response when, in the 1960s, professor Henry Stommel, a pioneering oceanographer, introduced a model to his colleagues that explained the motions of ocean waters. Decades later, Dr. Michael E. Mann, a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, still marvels at what he describes as the "elegant" nature of Stommel's model.
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

New fossil discovery just revealed the biggest land mammal ever to walk the Earth

Earth always finds new ways to surprise us, and the latest episode was just written in China, where a team of paleontologists has discovered what’s currently believed to be the largest land mammal ever to walk the Earth. It’s a new species of giant rhino that would have stood taller than any giraffe and would have been as big as six elephants. The fossilized skull of this Paraceratherium linxiaense (Linxia Giant Rhino) measures more than three feet long. BEST PRIME DAY DEALS: Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice… $24.99 Apple AirPods Pro $189.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa –...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Living fossil with arms made of 'pig snouts' discovered in the South Pacific

An eight-armed, pig-snouted brittle star found in the depths of the South Pacific has roots reaching back to the days of the dinosaurs. The brittle star, which has a body just 1.1 inch (3 centimeters) in diameter and arms approximately 3 inches (8 cm) long, represents a completely new family of these starfish relatives — one with members dating back 180 million years, to the Jurassic period.
ScienceSmithonian

This 35,000-Year-Old Skull Could Be the First Evidence of Humans Hunting Small Cave Bears

During Siberian cave excavation, Russian paleontologists discovered the skull of a now-extinct small cave bear. Upon further examination of the skull, the researchers identified a small, long narrow hole towards the back that may have been caused by a Pleistocene human who speared the bear while it slept. The find could be the earliest evidence of ancient humans hunting small cave bears or possibly evidence of a postmortem ritual. The study was published in the journal Vestnik Archeologii, Anthropologii I Ethnographii.
WildlifePosted by
TheConversationAU

This deep-sea creature is long-armed, bristling with teeth, and the sole survivor of 180 million years of evolution

Let me introduce you to Ophiojura, a bizarre deep-sea animal found in 2011 by scientists from the French Natural History Museum, while trawling the summit of a secluded seamount called Banc Durand, 500 metres below the waves and 200 kilometres east of New Caledonia in the southwest Pacific Ocean. Ophiojura is a type of brittle star, which are distant cousins of starfish, with snake-like arms radiating from their bodies, that live on sea floors around the globe. Being an expert in deep-sea animals, I knew at a glance that this one was special when I first saw it in 2015. The...