Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man arrested ‘after woman raped in children’s playground’ in Bradford

By Sam Hancock
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0Dvp_0adUdXzK00

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported being raped in Bradford .

The attack is alleged to have taken place in a children’s playground close to Claremont Terrace, just south of the city centre, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old woman, is now being supported by “specially trained officers”.

While few details about the incident are known, a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said there was “no indication at this time that a corrosive substance was used” during the attack.

It comes after local media reported rumours were “circulating” that a woman had been raped and had acid thrown in her face, according to the online newspaper Yorkshire Live .

Officers were at the crime scene, near Bradford College’s Trinity Green Campus, on Tuesday, where a police cordon was in place.

In a statement, the force said: “Police are investigating a report of a rape which is alleged to have occurred in a park close to Claremont, Bradford, in the early hours of Monday morning.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this report and a scene remains in place on land between Sawrey Place and Claremont.”

It continued: “All reports of sexual offences are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated and increased patrols are operating in the area.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, citing crime reference 13210310359.

The Independent

The Independent

160K+
Followers
86K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Uk#West Yorkshire Police#Yorkshire Live#Trinity Green Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Sarah Everard post-mortem finds 33-year-old died from compression of the neck, say police

A post-mortem carried out following the death of Sarah Everard found the 33-year-old marketing executive died from compression of the neck, police have said.Ms Everard went missing as she walked home from a friend's house in Clapham, south London, on 3 March.A major police investigation was launched and her body was found a week later in woodland in Kent.The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday: “A post-mortem examination into the death of Sarah Everard held at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford has given cause of death as compression of the neck.”Sarah's family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.“A second post-mortem examination was carried out on Ms Everard’s body after the first proved inconclusive, police said in March.Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving Metropolitan Police officer from Deal, Kent, has been charged with her kidnap and murder. A judge has set a plea hearing date for 9 July and a provisional trial date of 25 October.
Hardeeville, SCwtoc.com

Man arrested for kidnapping, rape in Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville man is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and having possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The arrest comes in response to a call received over the weekend. Officials say police were given information about a kidnapping and...
Hamer, IDIdaho State Journal

Hamer man arrested after woman reports alleged rape from 2016

A Hamer man has been arrested after an investigation into a reported rape from 2016. According to the probable cause affidavit, Idaho Falls Police Department officers recorded a conversation between the victim and Elias Estrada Olmedo, 29, in which he admitted to penetrating the victim. He also reportedly apologized in a text message and said, “he knew as a guy, things were going to look bad for him.”
Coram, NYNews 12

Man charged with rape, strangulation in attack of woman in Coram

A man accused of attacking and raping a woman in Coram was indicted Wednesday. Jesse Diaz is accused of knocking a woman unconscious as she walked through a wooded area off Route 112 last month. Police say the woman was able to identify Diaz because he pulled down his mask...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Man admits killing university worker and injuring seven people in Birmingham stabbing spree

A man has admitted killing a university worker and injuring seven others in a series of knife attacks in Birmingham city centre.Zephaniah McLeod entered pleas at Birmingham Crown Court in connection with the spate of stabbings in the early hours of 6 September last year as the city was packed with revellers.The 28-year-old, who appeared in court over a video link from Ashworth Hospital on Monday wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue zip-up top, spoke to confirm his name and that he understood proceedings, before entering pleas.In addition to the charge of manslaughter, McLeod pleaded guilty to four counts...
Sunnyside, WAKOMO News

Police: Sunnyside woman arrested after trying to light man's hair on fire

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - A woman is facing charges of assault Friday after police say she hit a man, tried to light his hair on fire and then spit on police. The incident unfolded Tuesday evening as officers responded to a report of an assault at Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health's Sunnyside office at 1319 Saul Road.
Everett, WAMy Clallam County

Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett. Deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault. A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital.
Public SafetyBBC

Birmingham stabbings: Man admits Jacob Billington killing

A man has admitted killing a person and trying to kill or wound seven others in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. University library intern Jacob Billington, 23, died and seven others were injured in five separate incidents in the early hours of 6 September. Zephaniah McLeod, 28, of Nately...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Hunt for man after boy, 5, grabbed in street as he walked home from school

Police are are searching for a man after an attempted abduction of a five-year-old boy on a busy street in east London.Officers were called at 6.42 pm on Friday, 25 June, following a report that an unknown male had approached the child as he walked home from school along Brick Lane in Tower Hamlets.The suspect is said to have followed the boy before attempting to grab him by the hand. The child, who was with two other family members, managed to get to a family friend’s home to alert the police. He was unharmed but shaken, police said. The Metropolitan...
Worldthekashmirimages.com

Man arrested for raping minor girl in Kishtwar

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Jammu: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Kishtwar district, police said. The accused, Kamran Najjar, was arrested by a police team from near O M Mehta Road in Kishtwar...
Blackfoot, IDeastidahonews.com

Man arrested after woman found bleeding on the floor with fractured skull

BLACKFOOT — Deputies arrested a Blackfoot man earlier this month after finding a woman bleeding on the floor with a fractured skull. Ellis Clay Higbee, 32, is charged with felony domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury following an incident that occurred June 15. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, the victim was seriously injured as a result of Higbee’s actions.