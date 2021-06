There isn't much left to say that hasn't been said, as the Sixers and Hawks tip off in the first Game 7 in Philadelphia since the days of Allen Iverson. Will Philly make good on 'The Process' and continue what could wind up being the best chance they've had to win an NBA title in decades? Or will the Hawks pull off an upset as underdogs and ruin the summer for Philly sports fans across the area?