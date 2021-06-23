Game 72: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

On Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will look to pick up a series sweep when they take on the Kansas City Royals. The Tigers have released their lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera is getting another day off after picking up the 5,000th total base of his career on Tuesday night.
The Toronto Blue Jays faced the New York Yankees at Sahlen Field on Thursday, June 17, 2021. I studied photojournalism at Syracuse University. Winner of 43 AP awards and national sports awards since 1993. Grew up in Patchogue, Long Island.
Didn’t see this coming last week: this Yankees–Royals series should be innnnnnteresting, timing-wise. One week ago, the Bombers were languishing around .500 after being destroyed by the Phillies, living through their remarkable third consecutive winless weekend. The Royals were midway through another losing streak, marking a downward slop in their roller-coaster, veteran-laden season.
After a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees this evening will entertain the Oakland Athletics at the Stadium in the Bronx to start a three-game weekend set. The Yankees have not been playing consistently good baseball and are in third place in the AL East, six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They are 5-5 in their last ten games. The Oakland Athletics are playing much better, leading the AL West. They are 8-2 in their last ten. The Yankees will have their hands full as the A’s have good pitching and a talented lineup.
NEW YORK -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone knew it off the bat. "Usually, a triple play sneaks up on you," he said. "Right away, I'm thinking, 'That's a triple play.'" New York turned its record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman from a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs owner’s daughter Gracie Hunt graced the occasion as she throws the first pitch at a recent Kansas City Royals game. We must not forget that Gracie is the current Miss Kansas USA.
Veteran left-hander Danny Duffy will make his return to the Kansas City Royals’ starting rotation Wednesday night against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Royals manager Mike Matheny announced that Duffy, who went on the injured list May 17 (retroactive to May 14) with a left-forearm flexor strain, will start the second game of a three-game series in Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK (AP) — Aroldis Chapman bent over sharply and cursed at himself after blowing a save with a four-pitch bases-loaded walk and falling behind on an infield single. Just 13 minutes later, the closer and the rest of the Yankees were all smiles. Gary Sánchez’s tying home run off Greg Holland and Luke Voit’s winning single that landed inches from the top of the left-field fence sent them running onto the field with yet another late come-from-behind win.
Relief pitcher Greg Holland gave up a walk-off single to Luke Voit in the bottom of the ninth after the Kansas City Royals rallied to take the lead in the top half of the inning. New York Yankees first baseman Voit, a native of Wildwood, Missouri, lined a Holland curveball...
In the ninth inning last night in the Bronx, and after Aroldis Chapman blew the save for the New York Yankees, it looked like another loss to the Kansas City Royals, but in the bottom, Gary Sanchez hit a home run, and Luke Voit drove in the winning run with a walk-off hit. The Yankees won the game 6-5. A season record of 25,032 fans watched the game at the Stadium.
The Royals entered the weekend in bad form, having lost 15 of their past 19 games, while the Rangers have been in bad form when Jordan Lyles has taken the mound, with losses in each of his past five starts. Lyles has given up at least two runs in 13...
In what’s been a disappointing season so far, there haven’t been too many super impressive wins by the Yankees. Back when the starting pitching was on fire, the Yankees would win, but they seemed to always be low-scoring, 2-0ish victories. In games when the offense has been good, the pitching has often kept games closer than they otherwise would be.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A lookalike of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid snapped some selfies with his smartphone during a Kansas City Royals game. The imposter, who pulled off the appearance quite well, attended the Royals’ game at Kauffman Stadium on Friday, June 18. During the ball...
Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ejected San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer with flair during Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds. In nearly every game, an MLB player has questions about the calls the home plate umpire is making. For San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer, he saw firsthand what happens if you disagree with and/or get under the skin of umpire Hunter Wendelstedt.