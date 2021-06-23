Game 72: Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees

After a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees this evening will entertain the Oakland Athletics at the Stadium in the Bronx to start a three-game weekend set. The Yankees have not been playing consistently good baseball and are in third place in the AL East, six games behind the Tampa Bay Rays. They are 5-5 in their last ten games. The Oakland Athletics are playing much better, leading the AL West. They are 8-2 in their last ten. The Yankees will have their hands full as the A’s have good pitching and a talented lineup.