“Deadliest Catch” seems to put deckhands in the way of danger when it comes to crab fishing. How much do these people make?. Well, former stars Gary and Kenny Ripka said in a 2016 article from Distractify that deckhands can make between $150,000 and $170,000 a year. Yet they point out something very important. Crab fishing is a seasonal business, meaning a deckhand works about three months per year for that type of cash.