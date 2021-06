On conceding twice at the end of the first half…. You don’t want that to happen. We were in a good position at 1-0. Giving up two goals like we did, it changed the game. We were already dominating them at their own place and we had the ball a lot and we were moving it well. We were dictating a lot of the game and we did it for the whole game really. Two very good lessons for us today, but I’m very proud of the guys because we dominated the game with the ball. We created a lot of opportunities too. I’m not going to say they were high quality. There were some good chances there. There were a few quality chances there we could have maybe snuck in. It was a little bit difficult, but I think the guys played really, really well – especially away from home.