June 22, 2021, Calcasieu Parish Booking Report
Bradley Keith Manuel, 31, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. Casey Dean Soldier, 24, of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Arrested for Attempted production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime (2 charges); use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor; money laundering; contempt of court; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.calcasieu.info