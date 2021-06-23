Been a few times myself, whitetop in foreground?**

Our conversations around food and culture boil down to a central feeling: representation — or sadly more common, the lack thereof. We want our foods and faces to be seen and heard outside of the walls of our homes and communities. As the daughter of a Cuban mother and Spanish father, I’ve been used to the world celebrating my dad’s culture while having much less of an understanding of my mom’s. Tapas, sangria, bold Rioja wines, sliced jamon, bull fights; even inauthentic depictions of Spanish traditions are at least a recognition of the real thing. I’m fortunate that I grew up in Miami, a place as close to Cuba as I worry I’ll ever get. Still, I never felt like I had much to point to as references of feeling seen as Cuban in mainstream media.