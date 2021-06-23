Been a few times myself, whitetop in foreground?**

Or several movies either you wish they hadn't made or wish it had been made differenly because it was made so far from the original story in the first place. Post inspired by Masters of the Universe last night. I saw that movie in the theater as a kid and I remember not liking it then. Bringing the battle to earth, involving people from this planet, Gwildoor instead of Orko (I know, they did not have the CGI they wanted to be able to do Orko correctly), and the awful storyline, make me wish they had either not made it or set it entirely in Eternia and made it more campy so they could stick to the cartoon version.