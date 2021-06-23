Cancel
Black Album 30th anniv reissue w/tributes by other artists w/53 total songs

By statmanfromHCyrs Joined:
sportswar.com
 11 days ago

7 versions of Enter the Sandbag....er....Sandman...multiples of most songs, by a wide array of artists, from Corey Taylor and Volbeat in metal to country artists Darius Rucker and Chris Stapleton doing their versions of Nothing Else Matters. All kinds of goodies in the package....won't be cheap...but proceeds go to Metallica's...

virginiatech.sportswar.com
Musicriver1037.com

Metallica to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘The Black Album’s 30th Anniversary with reissue and star-studded covers

Metallica announced on Tuesday that the band will celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Black Album with a reissue of their 991 album, as well as a companion set titled The Metallica Blacklist, which will contain covers by 53 major recording artists. The band also announced that 100% of the proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist will benefit 52 charities, split between the band’s own All Within My Hands Foundation, and the charities selected by the artists who appear on the covers album.
Peoria, IL955glo.com

Metallica Unleash The ‘Blacklist 30th Anniversary’ Of The Black Album, Featuring 50 Plus Artists Covering Songs!

Well, Peoria Metallica fans, the time has come! Who’s ready to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica Black Album?? Today, the band has unveiled their “Blacklist 30th Anniversary” plans for the album, which is one massive ambitious concepts ever unleashed by anyone in the music world. An unprecedented 50-plus artists have recorded their own versions of multiple Metallica songs from the album, covering all genres, cultures, continents, and more. Each artist chose their favorite song from the ‘Black’ album. The track listing is unbelievable, check this out! Six different versions of “Enter Sandman”, by artists like Juanes, Weezer, Alessia Cara and more. Seven different versions of “Sad But True”, by amazing artists like Jason Isbell, and the 400 Unit, Royal, St. Vincent, White Reaper, as an example. “Nothing Else Matters” performed by Miley Cyrus featuring WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith is also included. Chris Stapleton and Darius Rucker also perform that song as well. The list of performers and legendary artists is simply amazing. All profits go to charity. Check out this awesome video on the project. What’s your favorite song on the ‘Black’ Album??? Is this your favorite Metallica album ever??
MusicPosted by
Variety

Metallica to Drop ‘Black Album’ Box With 53-Song Tribute Set Featuring Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin

Metallica are giving their iconic 1991 self-titled album — known as “The Black Album” — the 30 th anniversary treatment with the usual remaster/ hardcover book / multiple live albums and DVDs. But most interesting of all is “The Metallica Blacklist,” a 53-track tribute album featuring covers of the album’s songs — with 100% of the proceeds going to charities — by a head-spinning array of artists that reads like a Pitchfork playlist: St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin with the Neptunes, Mac DeMarco, Kamasi Washington, Rina Sawayama, and many more (see the full list of artists, covers and charities below.
Kentucky Statewfpk.org

New Metallica tribute album to feature 53 artists, including many from Kentucky

Metallica have announced a new tribute album. The Metallica Blacklist is part of the band’s 30th anniversary celebration for their self-titled 1991 LP, known to most fans as the Black album. In addition to the tribute album, Metallica will also release four different CD versions of the Black album, seven LP editions, a box set and “The Black Album in Black & White” book.
Rock MusicStereogum

Metallica Announce 53-Song “Black Album” Covers Album With St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, J Balvin, & More

Metallica’s fifth LP, the self-titled “Black Album,” marked the band’s crossover from ’80s thrash heroes to ’90s rock radio gods. Ahead of its 30th anniversary this August, the band just announced two major commemorative releases. One is your standard expanded reissue/remaster situation, available in various formats including a behemoth box set with 6 LPs, 14 CDs, and 6 DVDs. The other is a covers collection called The Metallica Blacklist featuring 53 artists’ take on “Black Album” songs.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Metallica Announces Massive 30th-Anniversary Edition of “The Black Album” and “Metallica Blacklist” Covers Album by Stars from Across Music

Metallica has long teased a celebration for their commercial blockbuster Metallica aka “The Black Album” all year. It is the best-selling album in the history of Nielsen SoundScan, outselling every release in every genre over the past 30 years. Now they have announced a massic digital, CD, and DVD – Blu-ray release. To commemorate its 30th anniversary, the Grammy-winning, 16-times-platinum-certified Black Album is receiving its definitive re-release. Remastered for ultimate sound quality, The Black Album remaster will be available in multiple configurations including 180-gram double vinyl LP, standard CD and 3 CD expanded edition, digital, and limited edition deluxe box set (containing the album remastered on 180-gram 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card). The band will also release a second, massive tribute album by Pop and Rock stars the world over. Pre-orders are live with the link below. Watch trailers for the two albums and assorted other new Black Album content that band has released.
MusicMusic Week

Metallica to mark 30 years of self-titled 'Black Album' with reissue and covers project

Metallica will mark the 30th-anniversary of their self-titled fifth album with a reissue package and a cover record. 1991's so-called "Black Album" is being remastered for vinyl, expanded and boxset editions, while The Metallica Blacklist will celebrate the band's influence, with 53 artists from a spectrum of genres recording tracks from the original record.
Musictalentrecap.com

Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Among Artists Featured on Huge New Metallica Tribute Album

Want to hear Miley Cyrus and Pharrell cover Metallica? You’re in luck, because both former The Voice coaches appear on the band’s upcoming anniversary album, along with over 50 other artists. The project commemorates the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s self-titled “Black Album.” All proceeds from the release will go to...
