In 2019, August of that year, the month in this town that if you haven’t taken a vacation yet, then it’s not going to happen, my family took a trip to Colorado, and we took my wife’s mother along. Of all the trips I’ve ever taken, all over the world, four continents, eight countries, etc., this is the one I am most happy about. I’m not happy because it was so much fun — and it was — or because I saw some cousins I hadn’t seen in a while — Hello Jan, Ed, and Judy — but because my mother-in-law Janet was on it.