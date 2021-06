Okay, this is it, you all get one question of one member of the Leafs management team or coaching staff. Anyone at all is fair game, and all question topics are allowed. Katya: My question is for Kyle Dubas. Do you think, Kyle, that it’s possible to build a playoff winner, and are you trying to do that, or are you actually just working the process until the percentages align, the bounces go your way, and random variance floats your regular season winning team to the Stanley Cup?