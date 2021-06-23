Cancel
Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new Nurburgring production car lap record

By Yousuf Ashraf
AutoExpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePorsche has broken the production car lap record around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, using a 991-generation 911 GT2 RS fitted with the Manthey Performance Kit. The record was previously held by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, which lapped the 12.8-mile circuit in a staggering 6:43.616. For reference, the Porsche 918 Spyder - which remains the most powerful car to ever come from Stuttgart - set a time of 6:57.

