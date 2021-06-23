Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets new Nurburgring production car lap record

With regards to quick production vehicles, there’s no certification that has a remarkable same cachet as a speedy time around the Nürburgring. Better still if your vehicle can set the quickest lap, which gives a colossal brag to your advertising group to play with once you lock it down. Porsche reports that it has done exactly that with their 911 GT2 RS, lapping the 20.8 km Nürburgring Nordschleife in only 6:43.300 to secure the creation vehicle record.