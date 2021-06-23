Manfred: Max Scherzer Incident During Nationals vs. Phillies 'Less Than Ideal'
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is considering Max Scherzer's outburst an outlier. Two days after the league began enforcing rules to prevent pitchers' use of sticky substances—and one day after the Washington Nationals starter became visibly upset after he was checked three times during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies—Manfred told The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli that the first few days "have gone very well."bleacherreport.com