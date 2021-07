In Their Words: “This song was a big collaboration with the whole band. It started with a set of lyrics from our tour manager, Joe Pacini, and morphed into a story of a man fighting an internal battle between the road he believed he was destined for and a more domestic life with a woman he loves. It’s a constant push and pull and a common thread with most touring musicians we know. How does one balance a home life and life on the road? It’s a delicate dance that requires a lot of give and take in a relationship and for those that have figured it out, we applaud you! Tell us your secrets!” — The Brothers Comatose.