Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dive Into the Midtempo Mind of Nick Martinez

By Grant Gilmore
edmidentity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Martinez continues to show signs of greatness as he rides a wave of releases that show off his dark soundscapes in style. While much of the dance music scene is dominated by light, airy beats that put a smile on your face, the darker, subterranean realm also rears its head in genres like midtempo, industrial bass, and techno to change that smile to an evil grin. The two sides of the spectrum act as an electronic yin and yang, and as the scene continues to reemerge from the fallout of 2020 artists like Nick Martinez are looking to help further showcase that balance.

edmidentity.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Avicii
Person
Skrillex
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Electronic Dance Music#Soundcloud#Camera#Blvcksheep#Soundcloud#Av
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Musiccreativeloafing.com

The Martinez Brothers

The Martinez Brothers are two of the most recognizable global stars in house, techno, and club culture. Introduced to disco and house music by their father from a young age, they come from the roots of New York's legacy club, The Paradise Garage. While known for producing club records heavily supported throughout the scene and DJ’ing extended marathon sets, in 2014 they also founded their record label, Cuttin' Headz. Since first hitting the road at ages 15 and 17, they have gone on to perform around the world regularly selling out some of the largest venues and hosting stages at the biggest global music festivals. Despite a global tour schedule, The Martinez Bros have stayed true to the NYC culture that raised them. Authenticity is everything; it’s clear why these two are the leaders within dance music's new guard.
Musicallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Nick Chappell

We know people consume music differently now. With the younger audience streaming music, we knew the slightly older crowd still tuned into us for their tunes. And we know one thing people are super nostalgic about is music. So, we scaled back on the currents, brought back the 90’s/early 2000s rock, and are more choosey about the new songs we play.
TV & Videos985thesportshub.com

Deep Dive into Nick’s Local Bachelor Party – 6/23 (Hour 3)

(00:00) Nick is getting married in October. His Bachelor Party is in Denver, but Joe Murray and Tucker Silva are throwing him a local bachelor party. Fred and Rich ask whether they’re invited or not, why Nick and his future wife chose to have their wedding 3 hours away, does Joe even consider Nick a friend, and much more.
Musicedmidentity.com

Disco Donnie Drops Full Lineup Freakazoid Robots 2021

Ardalan, CID, Seth Troxler, SWARM, Westend, and more have been added to the lineup for the debut edition of Freakazoid Robots!. The new year brought forth renewed energy in the festival scene as promoters across the US set their sights on making a return after being forced to postpone or cancel live shows in 2020. While a number of fan-favorite festivals have been announced to reappear this year, or have already done so, but promoters like Disco Donnie have also looked to bring something fresh and new to the scene. Earlier this month he announced Freakazoid Robots, a new festival that’s set to land in El Paso over Labor Day Weekend.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Soundness of Mind

It was a photograph of a synthesizer that first caught Steven Whiteley’s eye. In 2018, Whiteley, a composer living at New Mexico’s Upaya Zen Center, came across an unusual Instagram post from the Bay Area’s Green Gulch Farm Zen Center: Danielle L. Davis’ modular synthesizer, sitting on the porch of a yurt. Before long, Whiteley traded life in Santa Fe for a residency at the Marin County retreat, bringing along little more than a laptop, MIDI controller, and classical guitar. There, the two musicians bonded over Pauline Oliveros’ philosophy of Deep Listening, which posits drone music as a path to heightened states of consciousness, and jammed in their free time. Eventually, both left Green Gulch for Oregon’s Great Vow Zen Monastery, on the banks of the Columbia River; granted time to pursue creative practice, they zeroed in on their sound, performing free-flowing improvisatory music on piano and electronics for monks and fellow students. In 2019, after their respective residencies ended, Davis and Whiteley moved to Portland, where they used a wealth of acoustic and electronic instruments to bring to fruition ideas that had germinated in the monastic environment.
Movieslewisherald.com

Movies on the Mind

Most of the time in this column, I review big blockbuster movies or major streaming releases — the kind of thing you’d have likely heard about before picking up the paper. But this week, I want to take the opportunity to spotlight a recent release on Netflix that might have flown under your radar. I personally didn’t even know this movie before it was released, and was only made aware of it through word of mouth. But believe me when I say that this is one movie you don’t want to miss. I’m talking about the latest animated film to hit Netflix, The Mitchells vs. the Machines.
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Diving into the Text

I first read the Uruguayan writer Juan Carlos Onetti in December 2007, when I spent three weeks in the hospital due to an appendectomy gone wrong. Between doses of antibiotics, I asked my father to bring me a book that had just been published, of Onetti’s complete short stories. Before long, I came to one entitled “Convalescence,” which seemed appropriate given my situation. A woman is recovering from an illness in a hotel by the sea. Onetti doesn’t tell us what the illness is. A man keeps calling her on the phone, making threats, insisting she return to the city. I knew it might not be the best idea to read Onetti while laid up in a hospital bed—he’s not exactly the most upbeat writer. But the feeling that came over me as I turned the pages was one of joy.
Entertainmenttalbotspy.org

Deep Diving by Ross Jones

Is it because I’m and old guy—89 pushing 90 —or have the Lords of Language sneaked some things past me, filling daily speech with so many phrases I don’t recall hearing, even a few years ago. I am fascinated by new, popular words and phrases that appear with great frequency...
Comicsepicstream.com

Full Dive Ending Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! has definitely made the mix of an anime series and a game perfectly balanced and combined and as much as we want to hold on to the show, all good things come to an end. Here is everything you need to know about the finale, the ending explained, and what to expect next.
Visual Artuiowa.edu

Dive in with the Stanley: David Hockney

Enjoy a fun, informative hour with Director Lauren Lessing and film critic Uri Lessing as they dive into the details of a work from the museum’s collection and bring it to life. This week, Lauren and Uri explore David Hockney’s “In Despair.” They will go live on Instagram at 7:00...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

The mind reels

Men, do you have a minute? If so, I have advice to live by: Do not let your partner get bored. For decades, I was not aware of the hazards of having a bored spouse. That may have been because often I was distracted. Take now, for example. We are...
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
MusicEDMTunes

Sabai And Rave New World Collide On ‘Me + You’ On Monstercat

Sabai is back on Monstercat with an infectiously catchy and bright single titled ‘Me + You‘ alongside Rave New World. It’s their first collaborative track, and they truly deliver a remarkable track packed with emotivity and euphoric energy. ‘Me + You’ kicks off with a lush acoustic guitar melody alongside...
Woodinville, WAknkx.org

Rodrigo y Gabriela

Tuesday, September 7 at 7 p.m. Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabriela Quintero are an acoustic guitar duo from Mexico. Their music is built on harnessing the flash, power, and speed of death metal and filtering it through the passion, soul, technique, and discipline of nuevo flamenco. Their showy, emotional sound is marked by Quintero's syncopated, hooky percussive rhythms and rapid-fire strummed vamps, and Sanchez's incendiary, single- and dual-string melodic leads. That approach has taken them to the world's stages in bars, concert halls, and festivals, ultimately earning their recordings a prominent place on the international charts. Their eponymously titled 2007 album topped the charts in Ireland, while in the U.S., numerous recordings (including 11:11 and 9 Dead Alive) placed in the upper half of the Top 200. In 2019, in addition to a Top 20 chart placement, their sixth studio album Mettavolution earned a Grammy nomination.
Musicdjmag.com

Ibiza's Cova Santa announces Sasha, Ida Engberg, Joseph Capriati, more for July 2021

Cova Santa – the outdoor Ibizan venue owned by Amnesia – has announced a series of events throughout July 2021. International event brands like All Day I Dream, Pyramid, Do Not Sleep, Rumours and WooMoon will be bringing DJs like Sasha, Guy Gerber, Ricardo Villalobos, Lee Burridge, Adam Beyer and Ida Engberg, Joseph Capriati, FINA Records Simon Morrell and son of Balearic legend Alfredo. Jamie Fiorito. Indie pop group Sophie and the Giants will also play an Italo- and disco-inspired set while the White Island Orchestra will play a live set of Ibiza classics.
Musicranchandcoast.com

Pedrito Martinez Group at The Conrad

Recently, the courtyard of The Conrad came to vibrant life when the Pedrito Martinez Group began playing its high energy Afro-Cuban music. In fact, the energy level dramatically rose with just the appearance of this band, a terrific quintet, led by Martinez. Marked by shout-outs and chants, the musical selections burst with varieties of rhythmic instruments, causing a number of audience members who couldn’t contain themselves to rise from their seats and dance on the sidelines. Many in the audience seemed familiar with the Cuban sounds and at least one called out that she was from Cuba. There was definitely a high level of familiarity with the Cuban culture as happiness and comfort seized the moment.
Entertainmentdancingastronaut.com

David Guetta, Steve Aoki, DJ Snake, Netsky, Martin Garrix, and more billed for UNTOLD Festival 2021

The only scheduled festival in Europe with unlimited capacity, UNTOLD Festival has unveiled its official 2021 lineup for the weekend of September 9 – 12. With even more to be announced, the 2021 UNTOLD performers stretch across a wide range of genres. Take, for example, The Script, to grace the same stage as Martin Garrix and legendary cake tosser Steve Aoki. Tyga, Martin Solveig, Netsky, Afrojack, and DJ Snake, will all try their hands at not slipping on any frosting residue left at the decks.
Musicpro-tools-expert.com

7 Tips For Mixing Acoustic And Electronic Drums

Why keep acoustic and electronic drum sounds separate, when you can bring them together for the best of both sonic worlds? Here are a variety of techniques for doing just that…. Switch kits mid-song. Let’s start with perhaps the most straightforward way to hybridise a drum track: switching between complete...
Musicbigtakeover.com

Inquisition of a Musical Chameleon: An Interview with Chris Connelly

I love the literacy that runs through Birthday Poems, not just the song’s subject matter but their narrative nature and even the rich titles. Do the words come first or is the process different every time?. Chris: I tend to work with a guitar on my lap, melody & words...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD, SAMMY HAGAR, LZZY HALE And SEBASTIAN BACH Among Artists Added To RONNIE JAMES DIO Birthday Virtual Fundraiser

Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday, the Saturday, July 10 global virtual concert produced by Rolling Live Studios, has added a wealth of talent to the already star-studded lineup that will bring together unusual musical pairings for one-of-a-kind performances, special birthday messages and artist interviews. The event, hosted on rollinglivestudios.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (PDT), will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund, founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of ELF, RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.