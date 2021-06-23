Dive Into the Midtempo Mind of Nick Martinez
Nick Martinez continues to show signs of greatness as he rides a wave of releases that show off his dark soundscapes in style. While much of the dance music scene is dominated by light, airy beats that put a smile on your face, the darker, subterranean realm also rears its head in genres like midtempo, industrial bass, and techno to change that smile to an evil grin. The two sides of the spectrum act as an electronic yin and yang, and as the scene continues to reemerge from the fallout of 2020 artists like Nick Martinez are looking to help further showcase that balance.edmidentity.com