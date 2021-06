Robert Justman was both an associate and supervising producer on Star Trek: The Original Series as well as being the assistant director of the first two Star Trek episodes: “The Cage” and “Where No Man Has Gone Before.” He then went on to be the co-producer of Star Trek at the beginning of the third season, but he resigned not long afterwards. Justman wasn’t happy with what he considered to be the decline in the quality of the series and thought Paramount was treating it poorly, especially with the severe reduction of the production budget.