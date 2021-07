Gold markets have rallied just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the $1780 level but have given back just a bit of the gains in order to show signs of exhaustion. There is a lot of resistance above, starting at the $1800 level and extending to the 200 day EMA. If we can break above there, then things change quite drastically, because we will probably go looking to fill the gap above, allowing gold to go looking towards the $1860 level.