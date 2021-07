“He who represents himself has a fool for a client”~ Abraham Lincoln. Finding a buyer when striving to sell a home is not a terribly difficult thing to do. Combined with the fact that many people hold real estate brokers in such low regard, people’s motivation when attempting to sell their homes on their own is understandable. After all, why pay someone for an unneeded service, right? Well if your primary goal is to simply avoid paying a commission then I would respectfully suggest that your priorities are askew. Instead, a motivated seller’s goal should be to exchange their home for as much money as possible. Just because you avoided the expense of paying a commission does not at all mean that you got the highest possible price for your home. All it means is that you merely avoided an expense in the process.