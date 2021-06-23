Wife and I had tickets before COVID cancelled the tour...

This weekend, get ready for excitement to hit the roof as Zee TV’s clutter-breaking reality show Indian Pro Music League will present an enthralling Super Match consisting of all six teams. The race to the finale has kickstarted and this weekend, you will see all the teams going all out to secure their spot in the top four. However, it was special guest and Ambassador of Bengal Tigers, Govinda, who stole the show during the shoot. Chi Chi along with his wife, Sunita, and daughter, Tina, were seen as special guests on this 90s special episode and during the shoot, Govinda was seen dancing to his hit songs like ‘What is your mobile number’ and ‘UP wala thumka,’ while also sharing some interesting anecdotes from his acting career. In fact, when he saw a special video tribute being played on the stage with messages from his sister, friends, and colleagues, he was overwhelmed and went on to make some heartwarming revelations. However, it was Sunita’s candid confession that actually left everyone surprised.