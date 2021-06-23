Cancel
Cover picture for the articleYep, & I love the first Danzig album. Still go back to it pretty often too ** -- DJ Golf 06/23/2021 10:03AM. June... as a side note a John Marshall High alum (Richmond) ** -- Tuckahokie 06/23/2021 09:25AM. OK. You opened the door. Who is, Sara, Maybelle, someone else? **...

virginiatech.sportswar.com
Musicmusicconnection.com

Industry Profile: Smile Records

Tony Valenziano, lead singer of power-pop band The Stand, faced a crossroads. His act had been dropped and Epic Records wasn’t going to release their recently recorded album. As part of their exit agreement, he acquired the masters. All he needed to get the muisic out there was a label. Why not create one?
Family RelationshipsThe Hollywood Gossip

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff: Expecting Third Child!!!!!!

On the eve of America celebrating its 245th birthday, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff took to Instagram on Saturday and made a somewhat related announcement of their own:. The couple will soon have a brand new birthday to celebrate. Because they're expecting their third child!. "Our family’s growing! Maybe I can...
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
Religionyoursun.com

Column: Hugs were the norm...smiling faces prevailed

The atmosphere was electric as more than 50 members of the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women gathered for their first get together luncheon of the year. It was fun to sit back and listen to the chatter. It was the sound of happy. Hugs were the norm....
Dallas, TXPosted by
Fox News

‘Dallas’ star Patrick Duffy on blossoming romance with ‘Happy Days’ actress Linda Purl: 'I am stunned'

When Patrick Duffy lost his wife of 43 years in 2017, the "Dallas" star didn’t expect to find love again – but that changed when he met Linda Purl. The couple, who hit it off late last year during a group text chat, enjoyed a slow courtship, or what the "Happy Days" actress described as "a very Victorian process" where they spent weeks talking before sharing a kiss.
Greenfield, INGreenfield Daily Reporter

FAIR FAVORITES: Food, rides, games and bring smiles

GREENFIELD — Clutching stuffed animals they’d just won on the midway, 8-year-old Quinn Gordon and her sister Lea, 5, chowed down on hot buttered corn on the cob at the Hancock County 4-H Fair. Their dad, Brian Gordon, took them on opening night this year. “They were so excited about...
CelebritiesComicBook

Loki Fans Obsessed With His Mischievous Smile

Loki has now released two episodes to the masses, each of them a hit with fans of the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Take Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and his infatuation with jetskis, as an example. The tidbit from from Loki Episode 2 became such a hit, it's now a meme across social media. The same goes for the titular trickster himself, providing fans with more mischievious screencaps that fans can't get enough of.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jessa Seewald Pursues Career, But Is She Doing It Right?

With the news of Counting On being canceled, some of the Duggar kids may need to head down different career paths. For years, the family has been on TLC and has always had money coming in. Now, they are going to have to find other ways to pay the bills. It looks like Jessa Seewald could end up pursuing YouTube as a way to bring in some money for her growing family.
North Jackson, OHVindy.com

Jackson-Milton garden brings hope, smiles

NORTH JACKSON — For students at Jackson-Milton schools, 2021 will be remembered as special — the year a garden of fun was completed and put into use. “The butterfly garden” is a well-planned labyrinth, a garden that was completed with a lot of community help, according to garden planner and fifth-grade math teacher Rachel Emerson.
Sportsfootballscoop.com

The Eargles' fight of a lifetime comes with an irrepressible smile

Kristen Eargle wasn't thinking about her family's struggles. About the 73 days her daughter, Landrey, spent in a Dallas-area hospital after birth. Of Landrey's open-heart surgery in her first days, the nearly 20 hospitalizations and Landrey's diagnosis at Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children's Hospital of a rare gene mutation – CSNK2B – that at the time was the first of its kind in North America and just the fourth globally confirmed disorder for the gene.
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Jennifer Lopez Announces New Single ‘Cambia El Paso’

Jennifer Lopez has new music coming imminently. For, she has just announced the release of her latest single ‘Cambia El Paso.’. Taking to Instagram, she announced the song, release date, and her collaborator, saying:. “#CambiaElPaso with Rauw Alejandro ✨ This July 5. Get Ready! #linkinbio to pre-save 📸: @lacarba.”. J.Lo...
TV ShowsPosted by
Best Life

She Starred on "Baywatch" 30 Years Ago. See Erika Eleniak Now.

With sun, sand, and a whole lot of slow motion running, there are few shows more quintessentially California than '90s drama Baywatch. While sharing a marquee with megastars David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson, several of Baywatch's lesser-known actors were catapulted to fame while racing toward the surf—signature red buoy in hand, of course. Among them was Erika Eleniak, the blonde bombshell who played rookie lifeguard Shauni McClain. A stunning former model and Playboy Playmate, she was quickly embraced by the show's audience as a '90s icon and fan favorite. Thirty years later, she's 51 years old and still looking fabulous. Read on to see the beach babe now!
Charitiesnwaonline.com

Radio host delivers meals, smiles

Radio host Roger Scott started volunteering for CareLink's Meals on Wheels program in Central Arkansas two years ago because he couldn't say no to his daughter. "I've got three children and I can't say no to any of them, especially my daughter," Scott says of Meredith Hale, the director of development and marketing at CareLink.
Hobbiesyourdailyglobe.com

Bass tournament on flowage brings smiles

GILE Wis. - The third annual Luoma's Saxon Pub Bass Tournament took place Saturday, with fishermen, local and visiting, gathering early in the morning to put their boats in the water at the Gile Flowage. The tournament, which has become a tradition for local fishing groups, had 29 teams competing...