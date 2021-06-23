Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers!

wbhfradio.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — From July 15 through Dec. 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced sending monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. Consumers will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.

wbhfradio.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Tax Credits#Bbb#Online Scams#Advance#Dm#Bbb Org Scamtracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
FTC
News Break
IRS
Related
New York City, NYCBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden headed to Florida to grieve with families of condo collapse

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, planned to travel on Thursday to Surfside, Florida, site of the deadly condominium collapse, to offer condolences to families of those killed and missing as the casualty toll climbed. Biden, whose personal experience with tragedy has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.