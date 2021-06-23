BBB Scam Alert: Child tax credits are coming, and so are the scammers!

ATLANTA — From July 15 through Dec. 2021, if you qualify for payments through the American Rescue Plan Act, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced sending monthly payments through direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards. These payments are an advance on the child tax credit, which means eligible people will get up to half of their child tax credit in these monthly payments and the other half when they file their 2021 taxes. You can go to IRS.gov to see who qualifies, how much you may receive, and how to address any problems. Consumers will also have the option of unenrolling from the Advance payments program.