New Orleans man sentenced for distributing heroin which resulted in the death of buyer
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jaron Bias, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating Bias in August 2017, when they learned from a confidential source that Bias was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.lobservateur.com