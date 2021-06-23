Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans man sentenced for distributing heroin which resulted in the death of buyer

By Special to
L'Observateur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Jaron Bias, age 29, of New Orleans, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation began investigating Bias in August 2017, when they learned from a confidential source that Bias was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.

