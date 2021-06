Put the shovels away. It turns out the New York Yankees aren’t quite dead. Mired in a slump in mid-June, the Bronx Bombers fell to fourth place, eight and a half games back in the American League East. Since then, they’ve won five of six, allowing them to nearly cut the deficit in half. With the hapless Royals coming to town, speculation is the Yankees will be shopping for trade targets during the midweek series.