Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NH

Surgical weight loss program now offered at Frisbie Memorial

Fosters Daily Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER — Frisbie Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of its new bariatric clinic, which is an expansion of the New Hampshire Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Centers at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Parkland Medical Center. Frisbie’s bariatric clinic offers patients in Greater Rochester access to comprehensive surgical weight loss services including nutrition, social work, physical therapy, and meetings with the bariatric surgeon.

www.fosters.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Health
Rochester, NH
Health
Rochester, NH
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Physical Therapy#Surgeon#Frisbie Memorial Hospital#Parkland Medical Center#Frisbiehospital Com#Portsmouthhospital Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.