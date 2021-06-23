Surgical weight loss program now offered at Frisbie Memorial
ROCHESTER — Frisbie Memorial Hospital has announced the opening of its new bariatric clinic, which is an expansion of the New Hampshire Medical and Surgical Weight Loss Centers at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Parkland Medical Center. Frisbie’s bariatric clinic offers patients in Greater Rochester access to comprehensive surgical weight loss services including nutrition, social work, physical therapy, and meetings with the bariatric surgeon.www.fosters.com