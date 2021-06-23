Strange Planet Is Getting An Animated Show On Apple TV+

Last spring, Central Park combined the animation and comedy style of Bob’s Burgers with the joy of musicals in one of Apple TV+’s most entertaining shows yet. Now, the series is returning for a second season later this month, and it should come as no surprise that elderly heiress and entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) is still trying to snatch up all the land in Central Park to turn it into apartments shopping centers and restaurants. And the Tillerman family are the only ones who can stop her. Watch the trailer for season 2 below.