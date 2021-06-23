Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Strange Planet Is Getting An Animated Show On Apple TV+

By Jenny Zheng
Gamespot
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrange Planet, a popular webcomic about extraterrestrial beings participating in human norms, is getting a 10-episode animated series on Apple TV+. Strange Planet creator Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame will co-create the new show. Amalia Levari will be the showrunner. Apple's in-house animation company Apple Studios and ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman) have been tapped to produce. On ShadowMachine's side, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will exec produce alongside Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

www.gamespot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strange Planet#Animated Film#Apple Studios#Adult Swim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Animation
News Break
Apple
News Break
Youtube
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Distractify

Some 'Physical' Fans Think the Apple TV Plus Show Is Rooted in Reality

The new Apple TV Plus series Physical tells the story of a woman who is desperate to find herself and find a passion in 1980s San Diego. It's at the height of the aerobics craze and, naturally, she embraces it completely. But because the show's setting is so specific and clear and it takes place in a set time period, some viewers are curious about if Physical is based on a true story.
TV Series/Film

‘Central Park’ Season 2 Trailer: The Animated Musical Comedy Series Returns to Apple TV+ This Month

Last spring, Central Park combined the animation and comedy style of Bob’s Burgers with the joy of musicals in one of Apple TV+’s most entertaining shows yet. Now, the series is returning for a second season later this month, and it should come as no surprise that elderly heiress and entrepreneur Bitsy Brandenham (Stanley Tucci) is still trying to snatch up all the land in Central Park to turn it into apartments shopping centers and restaurants. And the Tillerman family are the only ones who can stop her. Watch the trailer for season 2 below.
ElectronicsVulture

It’s About to Get Real for Apple TV+

This story first ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. Apple TV+ is about to take off the training wheels. Since the computer giant’s streaming service launched back in November 2019, the company has been wooing potential subscribers by offering them a...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Trailer for THE MORNING SHOW Season 2 and Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for The Morning Show Season 2, and they’ve announced that it’s set to premiere on September 17th. I thought the first season of this series was great! Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon both give incredible performances. The series is set in to the world of media, more specifically a morning news show amid a sexual misconduct scandal.
Relationshipsromper.com

10 Of The Best Shows For Kids Streaming On Apple TV+

You may have gotten hooked on Apple’s streaming service for its collection of thrilling dramas and hilarious original series. But if you’ve got little ones at home wh also love to relax with a little TV, you’ll be pleased to know there are many great shows on Apple TV+ for kids and families.
TV & VideosCult of Mac

Here’s when Foundation and other big shows hit Apple TV+

The wait for the Apple TV+ adaptation of Foundation is almost over. The same goes for The Problem With Jon Stewart. Apple’s streaming service announced the premiere dates for these shows and more, all coming this fall. The free Apple TV+ trial offered when the service debuted runs out at...
TV & Videosidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ drama ‘CODA’ finally gets an official trailer

Earlier this year, Apple secured the rights to CODA, a drama that earned itself plenty of praise after its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, we’ve learned the film will premiere not only on Apple TV+, but also in theaters, in the middle of August. But we’ve been waiting a long time for a trailer.
TV SeriesPosted by
TechRadar

Rick and Morty co-creator is making a new Apple TV Plus animated series

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon is making a new show for Apple TV Plus, based on the Strange Planet alien cartoons by artist Nathan Pyle. The series will be 10 episodes long, and Harmon will be credited as co-creator, according to THR. You've probably seen these cartoons before – the official Instagram page for Strange Planet has 6 million followers, meaning it gives Apple some pretty recognizable source material to draw from.
TV Seriesimore.com

Apple TV+ show 'Truth Be Told' sees its second season premiere on August 20

The second season has a new teaser for us to enjoy. Check out the teaser to see what I mean. Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?
TV & VideosApple Insider

Apple announces 'Liaison,' first French-English show to land on Apple TV+

Filming has officially begun for "Liaison," a contemporary thriller that will mark Apple TV+'s first French-English offering. "Liaison" is a contemporary thriller that explores the devastating consequences of past mistakes on the future. It features political espionage and a passionate love story. — According toLe Figaro, the film will star Vincent Cassel ("Black Swan," West World,") and Eva Green ("Miss Peregrine and the Special Children") as the main characters.
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Get Paramount+ free for a month via Apple TV app

Paramount+ is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS that combines live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular football (soccer) leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming’s other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.
Video GamesCult of Mac

Apple TV+ video takes viewers behind the scenes of new show Physical

A new Apple TV+ video gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the creation of new perm- and leotard-filled dark comedy Physical. The retro series follows the 1980s transformation of a timid housewife into an aerobics influencer extraordinaire. The four-and-a-half-minute “making of” video features input from Physical stars Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel,...
TV Series/Film

‘Strange Planet’ TV Series, Based on the Popular Webcomic, Heading to Apple TV+ With Dan Harmon

Strange Planet, the immensely funny and often sweet webcomic from Nathan Pyle, is becoming an Apple TV+ series. Apple gave the animated series a straight-to-series order, with Pyle and Rick and Morty and Community creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Like the comic that inspired it, Strange Planet will follow beings from another planet as they deal with everyday situations and complexities in comedic ways.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Get trapped in a musical past with Apple TV Plus’ Schmigadoon! trailer

Apple TV+ has just dropped the trailer for Schmigadoon!, its highly anticipated new musical series set to arrive on Friday, July 16. Schmigadoon! stars the charisma-packed pair of Cecily Strong and Keegan Michael-Key as Melissa and Josh, a backpacking couple on relationship retreat who wander off and get trapped in the titular town, where everyone breaks into song and dance just like a 1940s Technicolor musical. The pastel-toned burg of Schmigadoon is filled with familiar faces as well, like Alan Cummings as the mayor, Kristin Chenoweth as a disapproving matron, Fred Armisen as her hapless pastor husband, Dove Cameron as a corn-fed beauty, Jane Krakowski as a musical diva, and why not, Martin Short as a leprechaun.
TV Showstechinvestornews.com

Apple TV+ Guide: Here are all the Apple TV shows and movies available now

Apple TV+ offers exclusive Apple original TV shows and movies in 4K HDR quality. You can watch across all of your screens and pick up where you left off on any device. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month. Here’s every Apple original television show and movie available now on Apple TV+, as well as the latest trailers … more…
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Drew Xanthopoulos on Apple TV+’s documentary Fathom, and how animal species have different cultures

Fathom is a visually striking, profound new documentary that studies the communication between humpback whales. Directed by Drew Xanthopoulos, the film is decoding the language amongst animal species, in what is a fascinating piece of filmmaking. We had the pleasure of speaking to Xanthopoulos, to discuss the making of this project, working alongside Dr. Michelle Fournet and Dr. Ellen Garland, and on the revelation that different species have different cultures. Consider our minds blown.