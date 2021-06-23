Strange Planet Is Getting An Animated Show On Apple TV+
Strange Planet, a popular webcomic about extraterrestrial beings participating in human norms, is getting a 10-episode animated series on Apple TV+. Strange Planet creator Nathan Pyle and Dan Harmon of Rick and Morty fame will co-create the new show. Amalia Levari will be the showrunner. Apple's in-house animation company Apple Studios and ShadowMachine (BoJack Horseman) have been tapped to produce. On ShadowMachine's side, Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico will exec produce alongside Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle.www.gamespot.com