Tech Tidbits From Around New Hampshire
Laconia-based Kanekt 365 has unveiled Kanektions, what it says is fully automated conversational AI order-taking software designed for drive-thru restaurants. The System uses voice recognition and is one of the first of its kind that assists restaurants with a faster and more accurate ordering process at the drive-thru, the company says. According to Kanekt, each call begins with voice recognition, and accuracy is confirmed by a system of checks and balances using both AI and human verification.www.nhbr.com