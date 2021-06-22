Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tech Tidbits From Around New Hampshire

By NHBR Staff
nhbr.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaconia-based Kanekt 365 has unveiled Kanektions, what it says is fully automated conversational AI order-taking software designed for drive-thru restaurants. The System uses voice recognition and is one of the first of its kind that assists restaurants with a faster and more accurate ordering process at the drive-thru, the company says. According to Kanekt, each call begins with voice recognition, and accuracy is confirmed by a system of checks and balances using both AI and human verification.

www.nhbr.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Hill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Internships#Business Software#Tech#Software Company#Kanekt 365#Kanektions#System#Ibm#Crm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Technology
Related
Public Healthnhbr.com

New Hampshire’s tech exports rose in 2020 despite pandemic

Exports of products and services by New Hampshire IT companies rose by 11.5% in 2020, despite the pandemic, according to a report from CompTIA, the IT industry trade association. According to CompTIA’s “Tech Trade Snapshot,” New Hampshire tech exports totaled $1.5 billion in 2020, an 11.5% increase from the $1.35...
Amazonsingularityhub.com

This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 26)

“The $2.2 billion Crypto Fund III will be among the largest capital commitments to the crypto ecosystem in history, and about four times the size of the firm’s second cryptocurrency fund a year ago. …With its massive new fund, Andreessen Horowitz plans to do more than just meet those challenges ahead. It’s hoping to find the next Coinbase—or something even bigger.”
EconomyTechCrunch

Obviously AI, a no code startup for data analysts, increases its seed round to $4.7M

Nirman Dave’s two startups are very different, but both have a DIY spirit. The first, called CircuiTricks and founded during his gap year after high school, created kits to teach students about electronics and physics. Now Dave is chief executive officer of Obviously AI, a no code AI/ML platform that enables people without technical backgrounds to build and train machine learning models. The Berkeley-based company has raised a seed extension that brings the round’s total to $4.7 million, up from the $3.6 million it announced two months ago. The extension was led by the University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC), a deep tech investment firm, with participation from Trail Mix Ventures and B-Capital.
Durham, NCwraltechwire.com

Google names NCSU grad as cloud engineering hub site lead in Durham

DURHAM – Kamala Subramaniam, a graduate of North Carolina State University, is the site lead for the Google engineering hub being created in Durham, Google disclosed Wednesday. And she notes that Google is looking for talent. “Google Cloud is hiring in Durham, North Carolina!” she notes at LinkedIn. Google announced...
BusinessBenzinga

Amazon Eyeing Delivery Robot Tech In Finland

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced plans to develop new technology for its autonomous delivery vehicles in Helsinki, Finland, the company said in the company blog. The company was setting up a new development center to support Amazon Scout. Amazon Scout is a fully electric autonomous delivery robot with testing in four U.S. locations.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

transcoscomos Joins Additional ServiceNow Partner Program Module

Combining its BPO services with centralized IT operations management, helps businesses maximize IT ROI. transcosmos inc. today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules. This announcement expands on transcosmos' work with ServiceNow as a member of the ServiceNow Sales and Service Provider Partner Program modules in Japan. Membership in this partner program module enables transcosmos to deliver IT ouotsourcing services with Now Platform, which may include sales of Now Platform, resale of products or services, and operate Now Platform in a managed service capacity on behalf of clients.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Oracle?

Blockchain oracles are a critical component of blockchains technology and are key to redefining how blockchains meet the demands of users. You may be wondering what a blockchain oracle is and why it matters. This article details the core components of a blockchain oracle, identifies different types of blockchain oracles, and explains why blockchain oracles are so important for users of blockchain technology.
Computersaithority.com

Announcing New IT Specialist Certification Exams: AI, Cloud Computing, And Computational Thinking

Certiport announces three new certification exams in the Information Technology Specialist (IT Specialist) program: Artificial Intelligence, Computational Thinking, and Cloud Computing. Certiport, a Pearson VUE business and the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, today announced three new certification exams in...
TechnologyHPCwire

ZutaCore Launches Certified System Integration Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 6, 2021 — ZutaCore, a direct-on-chip, two-phase, waterless liquid cooling (2PLC) company, has announced the launch of its new Certified System Integration Partner Program. The Program is designed to provide superior end-to-end data center solutions that address a wide range of customer needs across the enterprise, hosting and hyperscale, from the cloud to the edge. World Wide Technology (WWT) is the first company to join the Program, and its technical staff is the first cohort of trained and certified ZutaCore HyperCool Associates. ZutaCore qualified for WWT to purchase and install its HyperCool system at WWT’s Advanced Technology Center (ATC), where they design, test and demonstrate solutions for their customers.
Economyaithority.com

NeXt-Curve, Mind Commerce, And CompassIntel Launch Multi-Client Survey Research Project On The Business Of EDGE

Launching this Fall, now is your time to sponsor this essential market intelligence to support your business planning in Q4 and into 2022!. NeXt-Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence are proud to announce the official launch of The 2021 Multi-client EDGE Business survey. The 2021 Multi-client Survey is a collaborative market research and advisory engagement led by market research and advisory firms neXt Curve, Mind Commerce, and Compass Intelligence. This is an opportunity to understand where the market is post-2020 and to engage with both end-users and technology decision-makers on key topics that are of interest in 2021 with a focus on edge computing, data analytics/AI, fixed/private wireless for the enterprise including use cases and applications, and other leading topics that impact growth, adoption, scale, and budget planning.
Softwarearxiv.org

ML-Quadrat & DriotData: A Model-Driven Engineering Tool and a Low-Code Platform for Smart IoT Services

In this paper, we present the novel early tool prototype of ML-Quadrat, which is an open source research prototype, based on the Eclipse Modeling Framework (EMF) and the state of the art in the literature of Model-Driven Software Engineering (MDSE) for smart Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its envisioned users are mostly software developers, who might not have deep knowledge and skills in the heterogeneous IoT platforms and the diverse Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, specifically regarding Data Analytics and Machine Learning (DAML). ML-Quadrat is released under the terms of the Apache 2.0 license on Github: this https URL. Additionally, the novel early tool prototype of DriotData, a Low-Code platform targeting citizen data scientists and citizen/end-user software developers is demonstrated. DriotData exploits and adopts ML-Quadrat and offers an extended version of it as a web-based service to companies, especially Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME). A basic web-based demo of the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) of DriotData is already available. Finally, a short video demonstrating the tools is available on YouTube: this https URL.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

COSPEX: A Program Comprehension Tool for Novice Programmers

Developers often encounter unfamiliar code during software maintenance which consumes a significant amount of time for comprehension, especially for novice programmers. Automated techniques that analyze a source code and present key information to the developers can lead to an effective comprehension of the code. Researchers have come up with automated code summarization techniques that focus on code summarization by generating brief summaries rather than aiding its comprehension. Existing debuggers represent the execution states of the program but they do not show the complete execution at a single point. Studies have revealed that the effort required for program comprehension can be reduced if novice programmers are provided with worked examples. Hence, we propose COSPEX (Comprehension using Summarization via Program Execution) - an Atom plugin that dynamically extracts key information for every line of code executed and presents it to the developers in the form of an interactive example-like dynamic information instance. As a preliminary evaluation, we presented 14 undergraduates having Python programming experience up to 1 year with a code comprehension task in a user survey. We observed that COSPEX helped novice programmers in program comprehension and improved their understanding of the code execution. The source code and tool are available at: this https URL, and the demo on Youtube is available at: this https URL.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

ChromaCode Pioneering Advancements In Bioinformatics

The global molecular diagnostics market is projected to reach $31.8 billion by 2026, up from $17.8 billion in 2021, with the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment accounting for the largest share, according to MarketsandMarkets. One company disrupting the market is ChromaCode, a molecular diagnostics company focusing on bioinformatics. Founded by...
CollegesHouston Chronicle

Enhance career possibilities with Mini-MBA in data analytics

A career in Data Analytics is in demand, and a Mini-MBA with this focus from the University of Houston C.T. Bauer College of Business could heighten possibilities. In an article by Quanthub.com, The Role of Data Analysts in 2020 and Beyond, it’s stated that the “demand for data analysts is skyrocketing,” and is forecast to be one of the most in-demand jobs by 2022.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

SSL Certificates Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Symantec, IBM, DigiCert

The latest study released on the Global SSL Certificates Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The SSL Certificates Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Businessaithority.com

Meltano Spins Out of GitLab, Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding LED by GV to Enhance Open Source Data Integration

GitLab a company that offers a complete DevOps Platform, announced the spin-out of Meltano, an open source ELT (Extract, Load, Transform) platform built for the DataOps era. Meltano also closed $4.2M in seed funding led by GV and a number of angel investors, including Ram Shriram, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, and Max Beauchemin, creator of Apache Airflow and Superset. As an independent company Meltano has the opportunity to grow further as an open source company and focus on addressing the needs of the data engineering market starting with enhanced data integration.
Collegesacs.org

Postdoctoral Position at Georgia Tech

Applications are invited for a postdoctoral researcher position in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology. The postdoc researcher will conduct research on a project funded by DOE ARPA-E on the characterization of and recovery of rare earth elements (REEs) in solid waste streams. This is a multi-institute and multi-investigator project, and the postdoc will have opportunities to participate in interdisciplinary research involving aspects of geoscience, chemistry, and environmental engineering. There are also opportunities for participation in other research projects.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

Apcela Recognized as Market Leader in Software Defined Networking by ISG

Company Brings Secure SDN to Multi-Cloud and IoT; Expanding Leadership Position in the 2021 ISG Provider Lens Report. Apcela, the leader in software-defined, cloud-optimized network services, today announced it has been recognized as Market Leader in five of the six quadrants, including SDN Transformation Services (Consulting & Implementation), SD-WAN Equipment and Service Suppliers (DIY), Technology and Service Suppliers (core – 4G/5G), Edge Technologies and Services, and Enterprise 5G Solutions in the 2021 Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services Providers Report for the U.S. by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. The report goes on to highlight Apcela as a Product Challenger in the remaining quadrant, Managed (SD) WAN Services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy