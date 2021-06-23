How are Bitcoin miners weathering the current storm?

First Canadian company to be listed on the world's first Technology Metals Market. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) has officially announced it will soon begin trading graphite on the metals exchange platform Technology Metals Market ('TM2') . Gratomic continues the development of its M97 graphite product and the commissioning of its Aukam processing plant as scheduled. M97 is a versatile and customizable graphite product, which can be used for various applications. After development has been completed on M97 and the Aukam facility has completed commissioning, the Company will begin supplying the aforementioned product to TM2 for the purpose of commodity trading. This pioneering move, positioning graphite as a publicly screen traded commodity, gives the Company a distinct competitive advantage.