How are Bitcoin miners weathering the current storm?

By Namrata Shukla
ambcrypto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe updated restrictions in China have put immense pressure on miners and Bitmain intends to help them out. According to the latest announcement, the world’s top bitcoin mining-rig maker halted sales of new equipment after Bitcoin collapsed nearly 46% since its peak in April. The company announced its decision on...

ambcrypto.com
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Blockware Mining Raises $25 Million, Seeks To Triple Hash Rate

North American bitcoin mining company Blockware Mining today announced that it has raised over $25 million in a second oversubscribed funding round, bringing the company’s total capital raised to more than $32 million. According to the announcement, Blockware plans to use the funding proceeds to increase both the scale and...
Metal Miningmining.com

Canada’s top ten miners by market capitalization

Canada is considered one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions thanks to its refined financial services industry, skilled workforce and robust regulatory environment. The Toronto Stock Exchange is the world’s leading public platform for mining companies to raise the capital required to conduct their mineral exploration, mine development and mining operations. The following companies are the top ten Canadian-headquartered mining companies, ranked according to market capitalization as of June 3, and compiled by our sister company MiningIntelligence.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

The North American Bitcoin Mining Index

The North American Bitcoin Mining Index. Chinese Bitcoin miners, exit stage left. Five provinces including Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai, Yunnan and Sichuan have either outright banned the industry, or curtailed it to levels previously unseen through regulations. And now, for the first time since the advent of ASICs in 2013, the core of Bitcoin’s mining industry is looking for a new home.
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Spiritus Becomes The First Car To Mine Cryptocurrency, Including Bitcoin And Dogecoin

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, will mine cryptocurrency when idle. What Happened: According to an announcement published on Tuesday, Spiritus will be able to mine several cryptocurrencies and then settled in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), or Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). The company's first prototype of the car has already started mining cryptocurrency using the company's patent-pending Daymak Nebula platform.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Hashrate Drops 25% on China Mining Exodus

The Bitcoin network is not the only victim of China’s ongoing mining crackdown as a substantial amount of Ethereum is also mined on the mainland. Ethereum’s hashrate has plummeted more than 25% since its peak level in mid-May. This is the direct result of China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining and the resultant exodus of mining operations.
Marketsdallassun.com

Gratomic to Trade Graphite on TM2 Metals Exchange

First Canadian company to be listed on the world's first Technology Metals Market. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Gratomic Inc. ('GRAT' or the 'Company') (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FRANKFURT:CB82) has officially announced it will soon begin trading graphite on the metals exchange platform Technology Metals Market ('TM2') . Gratomic continues the development of its M97 graphite product and the commissioning of its Aukam processing plant as scheduled. M97 is a versatile and customizable graphite product, which can be used for various applications. After development has been completed on M97 and the Aukam facility has completed commissioning, the Company will begin supplying the aforementioned product to TM2 for the purpose of commodity trading. This pioneering move, positioning graphite as a publicly screen traded commodity, gives the Company a distinct competitive advantage.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

How China’s Bans Are Changing The Bitcoin Mining Landscape

China is banning Bitcoin for real this time. Well, more accurately, it’s banning Bitcoin mining. Following bans last month in Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, government officials have banned bitcoin mining in Sichuan (the epicenter of Bitcoin mining in the country) and Qinghai, as well as levying new, hyper-restrictive regulations on operators in Yunnan.
Marketsbitcoin.com

China's Oldest Exchange Exits Bitcoin Business Amidst Regulatory Pressures

BTCC, ostensibly the first cryptocurrency exchange established in China, exited the bitcoin trading business last week. According to statements, this was the result of the continued regulatory pressure Beijing is exerting on cryptocurrency businesses. The company will now transition to blockchain-related endeavors. BTCC Closes Its Exchange Business. BTCC, the company...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Crypto miner Hut 8 plans to hold 5K Bitcoin by 2022

Toronto-based crypto mining firm Hut 8 said it plans to increase its self-mined Bitcoin holdings based on its expectation it will be able to expand its hashrate by 400%. According to a Monday announcement, Hut 8 said it expects to hold 5,000 self-mined Bitcoin (BTC) — roughly $172 million — by the end of 2021, a more than 31% increase over its current 3,806 BTC. The company said the anticipated crypto holdings were based on it being able to increase its hashrate to “2.5 – 3.0 EH by the end of 2021 and to approximately 6 EH by mid-2022” — a 400% increase over its current levels.
Businesskitco.com

Gold SWOT: gold purchases by central banks and ETFs is continuing

The best performing precious metal for the week was palladium, up 6.67%, as platinum group metals bounced back strongly this week from the double-digit losses experienced last week. Gold continued to stabilize after comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that inflation should move back to the 2% target once supply imbalances are resolved. Toward the end of the week, gold edged lower as economic data indicated a recovery is underway.
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin Miner Outflows Plunge to 5-Year Low: Glassnode Report

According to the data provided by Glassnode analytics vendor, Bitcoin miners are hardly selling any BTC at the moment. The Glassnode chart shared by the CIO of Moskovski Capital shows that the Total Transfer BTC Volume from miners (7-day MA) has plummeted to a five-year low level. Thus, crypto miners...
Commodities & Futurefinancemagnates.com

Bitcoin Miners Increase Selling Pressure

Bitcoin miners have increased BTC selling amid the largest migration of mining hardware in history. Bitcoin mining hash-power also saw a sharp drop during the last few weeks. According to the recent on-chain weekly analysis report published by Glassnode, two key factors are driving the recent jump in selling pressure from Bitcoin miners. Firstly, a dramatic decline in mining revenue. Secondly, a sharp increase in logistic expenses incurred by Bitcoin miners in relocation.
Energy IndustryCoinTelegraph

Chinese hydropower plants on sale as crypto miners move abroad

Small-scale hydroelectric plants in China are reportedly looking for new customers as crypto miners go abroad amid a nationwide crackdown on mining activity. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), advertisements for small-scale hydro plants with 50-megawatt capacity have surged on Chinese secondhand e-commerce platforms such as Xianyu. According...
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Bitcoin Cash and Binance Coin Price Analysis: June 28

Altcoins’ recovery was noticeable over the last few days, however, despite registering recovery, most altcoins depicted range-bound movements with chances of price consolidation over the next trading sessions. XRP’s market capitalization increased by 5.96% over the last 24 hours, BCH moved sideways and was trading in green at press time, finally, BNB exhibited bullish sentiments on the 4-hour trading chart.