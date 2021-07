There is a vast market for those looking to pick up an AR-15. Budget plays a big part in a shooter’s decision. There are plenty of budget options out there, but the owner will eventually find that they want to upgrade. Parts add up. Next thing you know, that budget rifle can end up costing more than your car. To cut down on the cost and effort of buyers, some manufacturers have begun including these upgrades from the factory. Sporting some of these upgrades, the new M&P15T II should be on your list if you’re looking for an out-of-the-box rifle with all of the features you want to be included.