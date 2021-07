HabsWorld.net -- The Habs took care of another one of their pending unrestricted free agents on Monday, announcing the re-signing of Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract for next season. The deal is identical to the one that Lukas Vejdemo received on Saturday – it pays $750,000 in the NHL, $175,000 in the AHL, and has a total guaranteed pay of $215,000. It’s a modest raise from the $200,000 guarantee he had in his deal for this season.