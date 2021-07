Megan Fox's kids are too cute. The actress' three adorable children didn't care that she was on live television when they crashed her Today show interview on Monday. The actress was speaking with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie remotely from her home, while promoting her upcoming horror film, Till Death. As the interview went on, all three of her young children could be seen in the background, trying to be subtle as they sneaked out of the room.