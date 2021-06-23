'Racially insensitive fail': Dozens at Georgia IKEA no-show over controversial Juneteenth menu

ATLANTA — The management of an IKEA store in Atlanta, Ga. wanted to host a luncheon for the employees to honor Black culture but the menu selection was not in their favor. Menu items were watermelon, fried chicken, mac and cheese, potato salad, collard greens, and candied yams. Some employees and customer said, "the store's choices for its menu on Juneteenth was an epic and racially insensitive fail."