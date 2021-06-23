Cancel
‘Candyman’ Trailer: Horror Reboot Tackles Police Brutality and Haunting Scares

By Ethan Shanfeld
imdb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal and MGM released a terrifying new trailer for Nia DaCosta’s supernatural slasher film, hitting theaters on Aug. 27, 2021. The trailer gives a backstory to the classic Candyman character, who is said to be an innocent man killed by police after being suspected of putting razor blades in kids’ candy.

www.imdb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Universal#Mgm#Cabrini Green
