Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Candyman’ Reboot Gets A Chilling New Trailer

By Aahil Dayani
heroichollywood.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Candyman reboot has received a chilling new trailer. The Candyman reboot was an unfortunate eviction of the COVID-19 pandemic, having been delayed numerous times. With infections continuing to trend downwards, and vaccinations rising, cinemas are once again welcoming guests with open arms. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Candyman is now set to release in late August. Set to be a spiritual sequel to the 90s classic, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.

heroichollywood.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Nia Dacosta
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Colman Domingo
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Anthony Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Heroic Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & VideosTime Out Global

'Ted Lasso' gets a new trailer... and a Peabody Award

Last month, Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham told Collider that star Jason Sudeikis described the upcoming second season of the Apple TV+ hit as akin to The Empire Strikes Back. That struck a chord with fans, who feared that the show — lauded for its indefatigable spirit and warm heart — would go dark, or at the very least result in Sudeikis' titular coach losing a hand.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Candyman: New Images, Poster, & A Special Juneteenth Message

Candyman, the pandemic delayed reimagining of the horror classic, is finally releasing on August 27th. The "spiritual sequel," if you don't want to call it a reimagining, stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and produced by Jordan Peele. A special Juneteenth message from DaCosta, along with a plethora of images and a new poster for the film, were all released today. I swear, like a couple of days ago, I was wondering to myself where all this stuff was since Candyman was finally set to release. See it all down below.
Movieswmleader.com

Everyone in the new Candyman trailer just needs to stop saying his name already

If a vengeful spirit is supposedly summoned by saying its name five times while looking in a mirror, maybe the one thing you should NOT do is say its name five times while looking in a mirror. Well, clearly no one in the new Candyman sequel got that message, because everyone is doing it! Good luck surviving until the end.
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Disney’s Turner & Hooch reboot gets a trailer and poster

Disney has released a poster and trailer for the comedy drama series Turner & Hooch, the upcoming reboot of the 1989 film of the same name, which follows US Marshall Scott Turner (Josh Peck) and his unruly yet adorable canine partner Hooch; check them out here…. When an ambitious, buttoned-up...
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Nia DaCosta Unleashes The Second ‘Candyman’ Trailer

It’s better to never know the rules than to know them and play around with them. The only rule to this game is to never say “Candyman” five times while looking in the mirror. For whatever reason, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has decided to do it anyway. As a result, everyone he loves is in danger throughout the second Candyman trailer from producer Jordan Peele and director Nia DaCosta.
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories Gets New Trailer

With the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories less than a month away from its debut on FX on Hulu, the network has been releasing quite a few new looks at the upcoming anthology. Last week, a new teaser for the series dropped and this week has seen the release of two creepy new posters. Now, though, we're getting what may be the most disturbing look yet. FX has released a brand new trailer for American Horror Stories promising "a twisted new anthology" and introducing "Rubber Woman", a chilling twist on the infamous "Rubber Man" first introduced in American Horror Story's debut season, "Murder House".
Moviesimdb.com

‘Candyman’ New Trailer: Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele Revamp the Horror Classic

“Candyman,” the urban legend turned classic horror film, is getting a refreshing new take. With a screenplay co-written by Jordan Peele and directed by rising star Nia DaCosta, the bloodcurdling thriller digs into the salient contemporary themes in the myth’s origin story. The film features “Watchmen” star Yahya Abdul Mateen II as an artist living in Chicago who becomes obsessed with the story of the Candyman. An impressive new trailer ahead of its August release promises stellar performances, production values, and plenty of chilling gore.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

HALLOWEEN KILLS Gets a Bloody New Trailer

Universal has released a new trailer for Halloween Kills which picks up minutes after the events of 2018’s pseudo-sequel. While this movie looks absolutely incredible, be warned that it looks like they give way too much away in this trailer unless it’s packed wall to wall bloodshed. David Gordon Green...
MoviesVulture

The Candyman Trailer Promises Blood, Bees, and One Terrifying Urban Legend Reborn

Back when the first trailer dropped for the Jordan Peele–produced “reimagining” of Candyman in February 2020, we had already been hearing about it for more than a year. Then, something even scarier happened, and it was put on hold until now. Today, the latest official trailer for Candyman dropped, and it’s full of haunting shadow puppetry and even more haunting police violence. We see a few iconic touchpoints that fans will recognize from Candyman movies of yore: the long hook coming out of the titular character’s bloody arm stump, a fair amount of bees (though we hope for even more bees in the feature), Virginia Madsen (who starred in the 1992 original), and even what looks to be a reflection of Tony Todd in a mirrored elevator as star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II summons the titular evil. There are also the artistic flourishes recognizable from previous Monkeypaw movies Us and Get Out, like the claustrophobic tight close-ups, the sound of screeching strings, and the occasional peppering in of humor from the supporting cast.
Moviestoofab.com

Horrifying Second Candyman Trailer Gives Hooked Killer a New Backstory

"Candyman ain't a he. Candyman's the whole damn hive." Director Nia DaCosta's fresh take on the horror icon and "spiritual sequel" to the original stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo and returning star Vanessa Estelle Williams and hits theaters August 27, 2021.
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

The best horror movies on Netflix

Thanks to streaming services like Netflix, getting a good cinematic scare has never been easier, but let’s be frank, finding the best horror movies in a huge online library of films can be a terrifying nightmare. Netflix has a giant variety of movies for any kind of horror lover to enjoy. From chilling independent films, to goosebumps-inducing blockbusters, there is so much to pick from that it can be overwhelming to find the scariest movies all by yourself.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Thor’ Star Marks MCU Return With Fun ‘Loki’ BTS Photo

What did you think about Lady Sif’s return? Comment below and let us know!. In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.”. Directed by Kate Herron, with...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania gets a new trailer

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for the fourth and final instalment in the Hotel Transylvania series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which sees Drac and his monster pals transformed into humans when Van Helsing’s Monsterfication Ray goes haywire; check it out here…. Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve...