‘Candyman’ Reboot Gets A Chilling New Trailer
The Candyman reboot has received a chilling new trailer. The Candyman reboot was an unfortunate eviction of the COVID-19 pandemic, having been delayed numerous times. With infections continuing to trend downwards, and vaccinations rising, cinemas are once again welcoming guests with open arms. One of the most anticipated films of 2020, Candyman is now set to release in late August. Set to be a spiritual sequel to the 90s classic, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris.heroichollywood.com