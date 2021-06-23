Cancel
Stunning Trailer For Jordan Peele’s Candyman

By Emmanuel Gomez
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trailer has dropped for the upcoming horror-thriller, Candyman from Universal Pictures. What is being called a “spiritual sequel” to the original 1992 film looks to continue the urban legend of the supernatural killer with a hook for a hand. Do you dare say his name five times? Check out the new trailer below!

