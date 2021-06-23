Buckeye swimmer Hunter Armstrong says having fun is the key to Olympic performance

A Shoutout to the Olympic Trials’ Wave I Swimmers. It is not news that the U.S. Olympic Trials are taking place. Wave II began this week while Wave I took place a week before. The Olympic Trials contains the top 1% of swimmers in the nation. It is a meet that is difficult to make, packed with pressure, and all of its participants are proud to attend. However, some people say that the great value of Trials is diminished with the two qualifying waves this summer. That is because Wave II is the faster of the waves and has the strongest competition. The top two qualifiers in each event in Wave I are the only swimmers to advance to Wave II. Yet, in my opinion, there should be no discrediting the athletes in the first wave. They earned their right to compete and here are some things that they should be proud of.