Dover, OH

Buckeye swimmer Hunter Armstrong says having fun is the key to Olympic performance

By WSYX/WTTE
myfox28columbus.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising OSU junior Hunter Armstrong wants to put his small hometown on the map thanks to his Olympic qualification. The Dover, Ohio native knows his hometown of 12,000 will be cheering him all the way to Tokyo. "I want to put Dover on the map," Armstrong told reporters Wednesday following practice at the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion at Ohio State. "I try to have fun because that's what it all comes down to . If I strive for a certain time or cut that's when I put more pressure on myself," added Armstrong.

