Boise, ID

Two Boise Doctors Write Book on How the World Should Handle Next Pandemic

By Nikki West
MIX 106
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Idaho just passed a big milestone. Over half of eligible Idahoans are now fully vaccinated. At one point the goal for the state was 70% compliance but, 50% is big for the gem state. Two Boise doctors, who also had a varying roles in how things played out in Idaho last year have an upcoming book. According to The Idaho Statesman, Dr. David Pate and Dr. Ted Epperly's upcoming book lays out what we learned from this pandemic and how the world should handle the next one. It is inevitable that there will be another global pandemic, it may be in 10, years, it may be in 100 years but eventually another will surface.

MIX 106

Boise, ID
