At one point in “Like a Rolling Stone,” Ben Fong-Torres describes how he became more inclined to ask others questions than to talk about himself, reflecting on a relatively unpleasant childhood growing up as the son of Chinese immigrants who hailed from a painful past and was frequently picked upon at school. It surely made him a remarkable journalist who was integral to the success of Rolling Stone Magazine in its foundational years, but one senses it also must’ve made him a tricky subject for director Suzanne Joe Kai to profile, a challenge that she rises to accept knowing that his story is every bit as interesting as the artists he covered.