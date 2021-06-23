Larned Fire Department to receive life-saving grain rescue tube, training
As farmers tend to their crops this season, Nationwide, the country’s no. 1 insurer of farms and ranches1, is taking steps to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural America. In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide is awarding 48 fire departments across the country with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when entrapments occur. The Larned Fire Department was included to receive the tubes and training.greatbendpost.com