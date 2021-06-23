Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Larned, KS

Larned Fire Department to receive life-saving grain rescue tube, training

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As farmers tend to their crops this season, Nationwide, the country’s no. 1 insurer of farms and ranches1, is taking steps to help prevent grain entrapment deaths in rural America. In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide is awarding 48 fire departments across the country with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when entrapments occur. The Larned Fire Department was included to receive the tubes and training.

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
881K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larned, KS
City
Seneca, KS
Larned, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Fire Protection#Nationwide#Grain Bin Safety#Alexander Rescue Squad#Nc 2#Berlin Fire Department#Wi 4#Clontarf Fire Department#Coggon Fire Department#Downs Fire Department#Ks 13#Md 18#Grundy Center#Il 21#Madelia Fire Department#Malden Fire Department#Mayville Fire Rescue#Mendon Fire Department#Il 27
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Arts
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

2 Kansas men dead after head-on pickup crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY —Two Kansas men died in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Tuesday in Crawford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Toyota Tacoma driven by David E. Ross, 50, Fort Scott, was northbound on U.S. 69 twelve miles south of Fort Scott. The pickup crossed the center line...
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

3 injured in explosion, fire at suburban KC duplex

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Three people, including two children, have been injured in an explosion at a suburban Kansas City duplex. Firefighters, police and medics responded around 7 p.m. Monday to the explosion and subsequent fire at the Raytown home. Witnesses reported seeing two boys who were conscious and alert wheeled from the scene on gurneys. A man also was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man tried to start fire in taxi

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas man was booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated arson and criminal threat after an incident Monday in Hutchinson. According to Hutchinson Police Lt. Dustin Loepp, officers were sent just after 5 p.m. Monday to the Kwik Shop at 17th and Plum. A 51-year-old woman...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton County employees support a co-worker stricken with COVID-19

A longtime Barton County employee spoke at the Barton County Commission meeting Monday about his life-threatening battle with the COVID-19 virus. Alan Baxter fell ill last year on Oct. 31. Four days later, he was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. He was flown to Topeka for treatment and in December was transferred to a hospital in Kansas City. Baxter was able to return to Great Bend on Jan. 2 where he underwent physical therapy for over five months.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas sounds alarm over rapidly spreading Delta variant

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly is encouraging all Kansans to get the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves and their communities from the rapidly spreading Delta variant, according to a statement from her office. “The Delta variant is rapidly spreading in neighboring states, and the best way to protect yourself, your...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lake Due to Blue-Green Algae

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), has issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Active Advisories. Warning. Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County (new) Marion Reservoir, Marion County.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kansas girl critically injured in Father's Day crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—The family and friends of two children injured in a one-vehicle crash on Father's Day have established an online fundraiser to assist with paying the extensive medical bills. Just after 8:30 p.m. June 20, police responded to a rollover accident in the 5200 block of Southwest Burlingame Road in...