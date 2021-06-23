Larned Fire Department to receive life-saving grain rescue tube, training

A longtime Barton County employee spoke at the Barton County Commission meeting Monday about his life-threatening battle with the COVID-19 virus. Alan Baxter fell ill last year on Oct. 31. Four days later, he was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. He was flown to Topeka for treatment and in December was transferred to a hospital in Kansas City. Baxter was able to return to Great Bend on Jan. 2 where he underwent physical therapy for over five months.